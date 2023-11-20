Arsenal receive transfer boost as European giants willing to sell striker for just £52 million: Reports

Arsenal could reportedly be given the opportunity to sign long-term target Dusan Vlahovic from Juventus at a cut-price £52 million fee.

TuttoJuve (via FourFourTwo) reports that Juve are willing to part with Vlahovic after just two years at the Allianz Stadium. The Serbian frontman has received interest from a host of European giants.

Vlahovic, 23, was on Arsenal's radar when Pierre-Emerick Aubemyang departed for Barcelona in 2021. He was at Fiorentina at the time but instead headed to the Old Lady in a £66.6 million move.

However, Mikel Arteta is still an admirer of the Juve striker and the possibility of signing him for £52 million could be enticing. Vlahovic has bagged four goals and one assist in 10 games across competitions this season.

The Serie A giants have been banned from UEFA competitions this season due to financial irregularities. Thus, Massimiliano Allegri's side's transfer business is restricted and they are open to offers for Vlahovic.

The Serbia international has three years left on his contract with Juve but could be tempted to make the move to the Emirates. He would rival the likes of Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah for a starting berth in Arteta's frontline.

Former Premier League striker Jay Bothroyd insisted Arsenal need a proven goalscorer

Gabriel Jesus hasn't been prolific.

The Gunners headed into the 2023-24 campaign with four new signings. Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber, and David Raya all arrived at the Emirates in the summer.

Havertz's capture was viewed initially as an attacking one but the German has been used in a midfield position. Arteta allowed striker Folarin Balogun to leave for AS Monaco and opted not to replace the USMNT international.

Former Premier League forward Jay Bothroyd felt the Gunners were lacking a center-forward. He wasn't convinced Jesus could hit 20 goals in a Premier League campaign (via Just Arsenal):

"I would say we need a striker. I look at Arsenal now, and I see Martinelli, Jesus, and Saka. Saka is one of the best wingers in the world, and Jesus, as much as he’s good for Arsenal, his best work comes from the wide areas. He doesn’t convince me he can score 20 Premier League goals every year. Even at (Manchester) City, he didn’t do it. We need an out-and-out goalscorer."

Jesus has started this season with four goals and one assist in 11 games across competitions. The Brazilian managed 11 goals and eight assists in 33 games across competitions last season.