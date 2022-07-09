Arsenal to reignite interest in Premier League defender if Lisandro Martinez snubs move - Reports 

According to reports circulated by Football London, Arsenal have lined up a replacement target if their move for Lisandro Martinez fails. As per the outlet, the Gunners could turn to Manchester City defender Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Martinez has been the main defensive target for the Gunners this transfer window, however they face stiff competition from Manchester United. He played under new manager Erik Ten Hag at Ajax last season.

The defender is reportedly keen to reunite with the Dutch manager at Manchester United and could leave Arsenal empty-handed. To fix this, the Gunners will have to have suitable replacements in case they lose out on the Argentine to their rivals.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



Lisandro, always been ‘tempted’ by reunion with ten Hag - but he never refused Arsenal, still in the race. Manchester United are planning to push again for Lisandro Martínez, ten Hag considers him priority target. No intention to give up after opening bid turned down.Lisandro, always been ‘tempted’ by reunion with ten Hag - but he never refused Arsenal, still in the race. Manchester United are planning to push again for Lisandro Martínez, ten Hag considers him priority target. No intention to give up after opening bid turned down. 🔴 #MUFCLisandro, always been ‘tempted’ by reunion with ten Hag - but he never refused Arsenal, still in the race. https://t.co/V3Jtv9n03X

Zinchenko could join his former City teammate Gabriel Jesus at Arsenal after the Brazilian made the same move this summer. However, Martinez remains the Gunners' first choice.

However, in Zinchenko, Arsenal will be adding a Premier League-tested defender with a recent track record of trophies to their ranks. Arteta also knows the defender well from his time at Manchester City as Pep Guardiola’s assistant.

With a £25 million price tag on the Ukrainian, he could offer a cheaper option that might not require an adjustment time in the league. The move remains dependent on Martinez’s decision, but the Gunners seem to have a well-thought-out plan for this transfer window.

Arsenal defender Pablo Mari could move to Serie A: Report

While the Gunners continue to look to bring in talent, some players at the Emirates Stadium could be headed for an exit this summer. According to reports from Gazzetta dello Sport, Gunners defender Pablo Mari's agent is in contact with Serie A clubs.

The Spaniard has played with Udinese on loan but the club did not expect it to be easy to secure the star permanently. Hellas Verona, Napoli, and Fiorentina are the other clubs interested.

With playing time looking rather unlikely for the centre-back, a more permanent move wouldn't be out of the question.

Whichever way it goes, Mari's future will be decided in this transfer window. Even if he doesn't permanently join a new club, chances are the 28-year-old will go on loan again.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far