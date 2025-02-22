Arsenal reignite interest in striker as they plan fresh move in the summer window - Reports 

Arsenal are reportedly ready to revive their interest in Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic. As reported by CaughtOffside, Juventus are ready to part ways with the Serbia international who was wanted by the Gunners before his switch to the Old Lady.

Mikel Arteta's side have a long-standing interest in Vlahovic and wanted him before he joined Juventus from Fiorentina. The Serbian snubbed the Gunners in favor of a switch to the Juventus Stadium in January 2022.

However, Vlahovic has not quite been able to live up to €80 million price tag during his time at the Turin club. The 25-year-old has so far found the back of the net 54 times while setting up 11 assists in 131 appearances for Juventus till date.

Expectations were much higher from Vlahovic when he joined the Old Lady and the Serie A giants are not entirely convinced by their number nine. They reportedly want to build the team around Randan Kolo Muani who is currently on loan from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) but is expected to join permanently.

Arsenal are reportedly desperate to add a new number nine to their ranks this summer. They are eyeing the likes of Newcastle United star Alexander Isak and Sporting CP hitman Viktor Gyokeres alongside Vlahovic.

Juventus are reportedly ready to offload Vlahovic for just €40 million which makes him a lucrative target for the Gunners. They are also believed to be monitoring former Juventus attacker Moise Kean who is currently on the books of Fiorentina.

Arsenal joined three-horse race to sign Serie A attacker: Reports

Arsenal have reportedly joined the race to sign Fiorentina striker Moise Kean, also wanted by Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa. The Italy international has revived his career following his reported €18 million move to Fiorentina from Juventus in the summer.

Kean has scored 19 goals and provided two assists in 29 appearances across competitions for Raffaele Palladino's side this season. He was once regarded as one of the hottest young talents in the world but his stock significantly fell in the last few seasons.

Kean's resurgence has seen him emerge as a target for English giants like Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur. Arsenal have also reportedly joined the race as reported by journalist Firenze Viola.

The 24-year-old previously had a spell in the Premier League with Everton but could not live up to his reported €30 million fee. He only managed to score four times in 39 appearances for the Toffees and was shipped out on loan on two occasions.

