Arsenal resigned to losing attacker as Serie A giants prepare bid over €30 million to land him - Reports

Arsenal are set to lose one of their most-promising youngsters to AC Milan at the end of the season, with the Serie A giants willing to spend more than €30 million to sign Folarin Balogun.

Balogun moved to France for the 2022-23 season, joining Ligue 1 side Stade de Reims on loan. He has been in red-hot form for Reims, scoring 18 times and picking up two assists in 29 league games. He is just two goals behind Kylian Mbappe in the Golden Boot race, with eight matches left in the season.

Italian outlet Calciomercato (via FourFourTwo) have reported that AC Milan want to make Balogun their first-choice forward next season. The 21-year-old is also said to prefer a move away from Arsenal.

This is because is rumored to be keen to continue his development as a first-choice striker, something he feels wouldn't be possible with the North London club.

Balogun's current contract with the Gunners expires in 2025, which could push Mikel Arteta's side to cash in if he desires a move away from the club.

"He’s gone to another level in confidence" - Ian Wright expects Folarin Balogun to have breakout campaign at Arsenal next season

On the other hand, Arsenal legend Ian Wright has backed Gunners loanee Folarin Balogun to break into the first-team at the Emirates next season.

Balogun's performances in France this season have caught the eye of Wright, who believes the young striker could carry over his form to Arsenal next season. He said: (via the "Wrighty's House" podcast / football.london):

"Hopefully he can come back to Arsenal at some stage and prove himself. He’s gone to another level in confidence. I think anywhere he goes in aspect of leagues; he’ll do what he is doing (in France) with the right service."

Wright added:

"It’s the way he’s taking those chances. His head space is at a different place right now. He knows he can do it right now. It’s the way he’s taking those chances. His head space is at a different place right now. He knows he can do it right now."

Balogun joined Arsenal at the age of eight after being scouted while playing for Sunday League side Aldersbrook. Despite undergoing trials with North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur, he decided to sign with the Gunners.

The 21-year-old signed his first professional contract with the team in February 2019 and made his senior debut in the UEFA Europa League in October 2020. Almost a year later, in August 2021, he made his Premier League debut in a 2-0 defeat to Brentford,

Balogun scored his first senior goal against Molde in the Europa League in November 2020. He previously spent the second half of the 2021-2022 season on loan with Championship club Middlesbrough before his latest loan spell with Reims.

