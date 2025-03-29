Arsenal’s strategy for Bukayo Saka and key duo contract extension comes to light amid Real Madrid and Saudi interest: Reports

Arsenal are reportedly banking on Mikel Arteta to convince their stars to sign a new deal amid Real Madrid and Saudi Arabia interest. They are looking to tie down Bukayo Saka, William Saliba, and Gabriel Magalhaes to new deals.

Ad

The current contracts of all three players expire in 2027. As per The Sun (via Goal), the Gunners are hoping to get them to sign a contract extension. However, it won't be an easy task due to different factors. While Saliba is attracting interest from Real Madrid, some Saudi Arabian clubs are interested in Gabriel.

Hence, Arsenal are looking to use Mikel Arteta's persuasion powers to get the three players to sign a new contract. The Spaniard has shown an ability to make players believe in their project. He notably convinced Declan Rice to move to the Emirates from West Ham United over Manchester City in 2023.

Ad

Trending

As per the aforementioned report, Saka came through the club's academy and might sign a new contract. However, Gabriel and Saliba will need convincing, considering their lack of major trophies. A potential move to Real Madrid could offer Saliba a chance to win trophies consistently.

Arsenal are, hence, looking to sign a top striker in the summer as they believe that will help them take the next step in terms of winning silverware. They also hope that it will convince the three stars to extend their stay at the Emirates.

Ad

Bukayo Saka looking to return by Arsenal's clash against Real Madrid

Bukayo Saka suffered a hamstring injury in Arsenal's 5-1 win over Crystal Palace back in December, leading to surgery. He has been out of action since but was recently seen back in training. He also shared a picture of himself on the training ground with the caption:

"Hello again"

Ad

Ad

He will aim to feature in the Gunners' UEFA Champions League quarter-finals clash against Real Madrid. The first leg will be played at the Emirates on April 8 and the second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu will take place on April 16.

Saka is still the top goal contributor for the north London side despite being out since December. He's recorded nine goals and 14 assists in 24 games across competitions.

Arsenal will next face Fulham at home on April 1 and Everton away on April 5 in the Premier League before the first leg against Real Madrid.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback