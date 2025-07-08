Arsenal see €15 million offer for LaLiga star rejected, Spanish side holding out for larger fee despite player's contract situation: Report

Arsenal have reportedly seen a €15 million offer for Cristhian Mosquera being rejected by Valencia. The Spanish side are demanding around €25 million for the defender.

The Gunners are keen to strengthen their side this summer after finishing second three years in a row in the Premier League. They have already confirmed the signing of Martin Zubimendi and Kepa Arrizabalaga and have been linked with numerous attackers. However, in defense, they are keen to bring in Mosquera from Valencia.

As per Plaza Deportiva (via GOAL), Arsenal have already agreed on personal terms with the Spain U21 international. He is keen to move to the Emirates this summer. However, the Gunners' first bid worth €15 million was rejected.

Valencia are holding out for their €25 million asking price despite Mosquera's contract expiring next summer. The 21-year-old centre-back came through Valencia's ranks and has made 90 senior appearances for them. Last season, he played every minute of every LaLiga game, except one.

Hence, the Spanish side won't let an important player leave for a lesser amount this summer. Arsenal, meanwhile, are looking to add depth to their defense in case of injury issues to the likes of William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes.

Pundit surprised by Arsenal's interest in Premier League star

Micah Richards recently expressed his surprise at Arsenal's reported interest in Chelsea winger Noni Madueke. He questioned where the winger will play, considering the Gunners already have Bukayo Saka on the right wing.

He said on The Rest Is Football podcast:

"I like Zubimendi. We saw him in the Euros final, when Rodri came off. Very good player, tactically really good. He’s good on the ball, really good awareness in midfield. Gyokeres is a really good striker. I think a striker is more important than getting Madueke in first."

"Madueke… where is he going to play? He’s been playing for Chelsea on the left recently. I really like him as a player, but I like him on the right and he’s not going to play ahead of Bukayo Saka, is he? So, I’m scratching my head on that one. I agree [that they need two players in every position]. But Saka is always fit normally, until he got that really bad injury."

Arsenal have been linked with Noni Madueke, Eberechi Eze, and Viktor Gyokeres, among others, in the attacking positions. Madueke is likely to cost around £50 million, with his contract at Chelsea expiring in 2030.

