Arsenal to send bid in excess of £55m for Chelsea superstar - Reports

According to Tom Raddy of The Times, Arsenal are set to send a second bid for Chelsea superstar Kai Havertz. The amount will be in excess of €55 million.

The Gunners are looking to add Havertz to the squad. While the German also attracted Real Madrid's interest, Los Blancos have cooled down their pursuit of the attacker.

Havertz, though, remains on the Gunners' wishlist. The player struggled for form at Chelsea last season. He scored nine goals and provided one assist in 41 matches across competitions.

However, Havertz's technical acumen is well-documented. Hence, top clubs are still interested in the former Bayer Leverkusen player. Arsenal are currently the frontrunners to land Havertz in the cross-London transfer.

When Arsenal legend Thierry Henry analyzed Chelsea superstar Kai Havertz

While Kai Havertz hasn't always been at his best for Chelsea, the player has scored crucial goals for the club during his time at Stamford Bridge, including the winner in the 2021 UEFA Champions League final against Manchester City.

Havertz was also key when the Blues defeated Borussia Dortmund by a score of 2-0 in the Champions League round of 16 this past season. Thierry Henry shared his take on Havertz, telling on CBS (via Daily Express):

"I thought he was good on the first goal, you could see he held the ball ever so well. It reminds me sometimes, a little, of Robin van Persie with his back to goal, the way he can hold it. Robin van Persie was always very good with his left foot, the touch was always immaculate to try and bring people along. It's why out of the guys that used to be wingers or No.10s, he plays as a No.9 because he plays well with his back to goal."

He added:

"Now he needs to make sure that he can transform that into more goals because you can play off him."

Given Arsenal's growth curve under Mikel Arteta, Kai Havertz can reinvent himself. Despite arriving in the Premier League with sky-high expectations, Havertz hasn't entirely fulfilled his potential yet.

