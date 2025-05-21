Arsenal seriously considering making summer bid for Real Madrid superstar: Reports

Arsenal are reportedly considering the opportunity to sign Real Madrid attacker Rodrygo seriously. As reported by Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg (via Madrid Xtra on X), the Gunners are keen on the 24-year-old.

Rodrygo's future at Real Madrid has been subject to speculation for a while now, with Arsenal named among the admirers. Recent reports have claimed that the Brazil international is frustrated to see his influence in the team diminish this season.

The versatile attacker reportedly feels overshadowed by teammates Vinicius Junior, Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe. He is believed to be looking to leave Los Blancos for a new adventure and wants a starring role.

Rodrygo has been an important player for Real Madrid since joining the Spanish capital club in 2019 from Santos. The Spanish giants splashed €45 million for his services, and he has certainly justified his price tag.

Over the years, the Brazil international has 267 appearances for the club, scoring 68 goals and providing 50 assists. He has been deployed in various roles across the pitch and has delivered.

Rodrygo has won 13 trophies during his six-year spell with Real Madrid, including three LaLiga titles and two Champions Leagues. He has made 50 appearances across all competitions this season, scoring 13 goals and providing 10 assists.

The 24-year-old could be a valuable addition to Arsenal, who could do with more quality and depth on the flanks. Rodrygo could be an upgrade over his compatriot Gabriel Martinelli on the left flank and would also provide competition and cover for Bukayo Saka on the right flank.

Arsenal interested in Spanish midfielder from Saudi Pro League club: Reports

Arsenal are reportedly interested in Spanish attacking midfielder Gabri Veiga, who currently plies his trade for Al-Ahli in the Saudi Pro League. As reported by Just Arsenal via Caught Offside, the Gunners are keen on the 22-year-old but face competition from Newcastle United, Atletico Madrid and Napoli.

Veiga was a hot prospect back in 2023 when he surprisingly chose to move to Saudi Arabia despite interest from European clubs. He had a brilliant 2022-23 season in LaLiga for Celta and even made the LaLiga Team of the Season.

It has been claimed that the young midfielder is looking to move back to Europe and has no shortage of suitors. Newcastle United are considered the frontrunners for his signature, having already approached Al-Ahli.

Veiga has been a key player for Al-Ahli and has enjoyed a solid season, helping them win the AFC Champions League Elite. He has made 44 appearances across competitions this campaign, scoring eight times and producing six assists.

