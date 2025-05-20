Arsenal keen on signing 22-year-old star from Saudi Pro League club: Reports

Arsenal are reportedly keen on bringing Spanish midfielder Gabri Veiga back to Europe from the Saudi Pro League. As reported by Just Arsenal via Caught Offside, the Gunners are ready to battle Newcastle United, Atletico Madrid and Napoli for his signature.

Veiga surprised many when he decided to join Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli in 2023 despite interest from several top clubs in Europe. It has been claimed that he could be on his way back to Europe and he has no shortage of suitors.

The Spanish midfielder came through the youth ranks of Celta Vigo and attracted the attention of a number of big clubs in 2023. He had a brilliant 2022-23 season in LaLiga for Celta where he contributed 11 goals and four assists in 36 league games.

Capable of playing either as a central midfielder or attacking midfielder, Veiga is also capable of slotting in on the flanks. He is a fantastic dribbler and possesses solid technique and a good eye for a pass.

Arsenal could do with a bit more quality and depth in the attacking midfield area and Veiga could provided that. However, Newcastle United are believed to be leading the chase and have already contacted the Spaniard's agents.

Veiga has been a key player for Al-Ahli since joining the Saudi Arabian side in 2023. He has made 44 appearances across competitions this season scoring eight goals and providing six assists helping his side win the AFC Champions League Elite.

Mikel Arteta claims two factors denied Arsenal the Premier League title this season

Mikel Arteta has highlighted two reasons why Arsenal missed out on the Premier League title to Liverpool this season. The Spaniard believes that his side could have given a tougher challenge to the Reds if not for injuries and red cards. The Gunners boss said, as quoted by Sky Sports:

"Red cards and injuries, for sure. But without that, we don't know what would have happened. Would we have been much closer? For me, the answer is without a question, yes. Because of what we have been producing and the performances that we had."

Arteta added:

"But we're going to have to do something else [next season] because the bar will be raised. And when you look at the points that we've had in the last three seasons, the consistency of not winning a title is very rare. So we are very close, close in the probability so much, we have to continue to be there and be better."

Arsenal are set to finish second in the Premier League for three seasons in a row having narrowly missed out on the title to Manchester City in the last two seasons. They were very much in the title race with Liverpool in the first half of the season but fell off in the second half.

