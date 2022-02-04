Arsenal set to allow 29-year-old to leave club in the summer - Reports

Arsenal will reportedly let German goalkeeper Bernd Leno leave the club next summer. Leno has fallen down the pecking order at the Emirates and is believed to be keen to rejuvenate his career elsewhere.

According to The Athletic, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta will give the former Bayer Leverkusen shot-stopper 'permission' to leave the Gunners next summer. Leno's contract with the north London club is set to expire in the summer of 2023.

The German first made a name for himself during his time with Bundesliga giants Bayer Leverkusen. He made over 300 appearances in all competitions during his seven-year stint with the club. Leno firmly established himself as one of the best goalkeepers in the Bundesliga prior to his move to Arsenal.

He joined the Gunners from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer of 2018 in a deal worth £22.5 million and immediately became the club's first-choice goalkeeper. The 29-year-old enjoyed an impressive 2019-20 season as he finished as the runner-up in the voting for Arsenal's Player of the Season award.

The German, however, endured a difficult 2020-21 campaign. Despite making 49 appearances for the club in all competitions, Leno made a number of high-profile errors and was criticized for his inconsistency.

The Gunners also opted to sign Aaron Ramsdale in a deal worth £30 million from Bournemouth last summer. Leno was the club's first-choice goalkeeper during the opening stages of the season but was soon replaced in the club's starting line-up by the Englishman.

Ramsdale has been a revelation for Arsenal this season, producing a number of stunning saves and commanding displays during the first half of the campaign. This has meant Leno has been restricted to just seven appearances for Arteta's side in all competitions this season.

According to 90min, Newcastle United were keen to sign Leno on loan until the end of the season during the recently concluded transfer window. The deal, however, failed to materialize. However, the Gunners are believed to be prepared to allow Leno to leave the club next summer.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Bernd Leno wants to leave Arsenal this month in search for more regular football. Newcastle have been linked.



(Source: football london) Bernd Leno wants to leave Arsenal this month in search for more regular football. Newcastle have been linked.(Source: football london) 🚨 Bernd Leno wants to leave Arsenal this month in search for more regular football. Newcastle have been linked.(Source: football london) https://t.co/5v9YXY38qt

Arsenal are likely to attempt to sell their fringe players to raise the funds required to sign a striker

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is a target for the Gunners.

Arsenal are likely to attempt to sell as many of their fringe players as possible next summer to raise the funds required to sign a top-quality striker. The club parted ways with Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who joined Barcelona on a free transfer during the January transfer window. However, they were unable to sign a replacement for the 32-year-old.

Lucas Torreira is currently on loan with Serie A side Fiorentina and has become a key member of the Italian club's starting line-up this season. Vincenzo Italiano's side are believed to be keen to sign the Uruguay international permanently next summer.

BBC Sport @BBCSport The papers say Arsenal are planning a summer spending spree with Dominic Calvert-Lewin among their transfer targets. The papers say Arsenal are planning a summer spending spree with Dominic Calvert-Lewin among their transfer targets.

Spanish right-back Hector Bellerin is currently on loan at Real Betis. The 26-year-old is widely expected to secure a permanent move away from the Emirates Stadium next summer. Leno has also attracted interest from multiple clubs including Newcastle United and is likely to leave in search of regular playing time.

The Gunners could use the funds from the potential sales of Torreira, Bellerin and Leno to fund a move for Everton hitman Dominic Calvert-Lewin. Calvert-Lewin scored 21 goals in 39 appearances for the Toffees in all competitions last season and has emerged as a top transfer target for Arteta's side.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra