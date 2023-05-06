Arsenal set to battle Manchester City to sign Serie A star - Reports

In a potential transfer tussle, both Arsenal and Manchester City are reportedly interested in securing the signature of AC Milan midfielder Ismael Bennacer.

This is according to sources at FootballTransfers. As both teams prepare for the summer transfer window, the competition between them is expected to heat up further.

While the Premier League title race is ongoing, Arsenal and Manchester City are already set to battle it out in the transfer market, with Bennacer in their crosshairs. The Algeria international started his career with the Gunners between 2015 and 2017, but made only one appearance before moving to Empoli for €1 million. After an impressive stint, Bennacer joined Milan.

Sources reveal that Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is keen on bringing Bennacer back to the Emirates if the Gunners fail to land their primary summer targets. These are Brighton & Hove Albion's Moises Caicedo and Declan Rice of West Ham United. It is understood that Caicedo is the priority for Arsenal, who are known for not overspending on their transfer targets.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is also a fan of Bennecer, having previously contacted him directly about a move to the Etihad Stadium. With City's primary target, Jude Bellingham, likely to join Real Madrid, Bennacer is seen as an ideal addition to the squad.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #ACMilan Official, completed. Ismael Bennacer signs new contract with AC Milan valid until June 2027. Official, completed. Ismael Bennacer signs new contract with AC Milan valid until June 2027. 🔴⚫️🇩🇿 #ACMilan https://t.co/hoT63bKRuT

Recently, Bennacer signed a new deal with AC Milan, which includes a release clause of around €50 million. It remains to be seen which of the Premier League giants will win the race to secure Bennacer's services.

Arsenal may invite Arsene Wenger to final game of the season if title race against Manchester City goes to the wire

Arsenal are reportedly considering inviting former manager Arsene Wenger to attend their final game of the season against Wolves on May 28. This will likely happen if the title races goes down to the last day of the season.

Despite being the early frontrunners for the Premier League title this season, the Gunners' recent run of four games without a win has seen them fall to second place. They now sit a point behind league leaders Manchester City who also have a game in hand. While their chances of winning the title have diminished, the Gunners are still hopeful of a final-day showdown with City.

According to the Daily Mail, the club's top brass are contemplating extending an invitation to Wenger for the Wolves game, should their title dreams still be alive. Arsenal chiefs believe that the former manager's presence could inspire the team, especially since he was the last one to lead the club to a league title.

With only four games left to play, the Gunners will need to put in a strong showing to have a shot at lifting the Premier League trophy.

