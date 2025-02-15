Arsenal set to battle Manchester United in €60m race to sign 25-year-old Serie A star next summer: Reports

Arsenal and Manchester United are reportedly set to battle it out for the signature of €60 million-rated Atalanta striker Mateo Retegui in the summer transfer window. This is according to a report from CaughtOffSide, which claims that the Gunners have already established contact with the Serie A side over a move for the player.

Ad

However, these clubs aren't the only ones looking to sign the Italy international, with the likes of Juventus, Napoli, and Paris Saint-Germain said to be in the mix. Arsenal and Manchester United's Premier League rivals Aston Villa are also said to be keen on a move for the number nine.

It isn't surprising to see the north Londoners eyeing a transfer for the 25-year-old, given their issues in this position. Currently, Mikel Arteta and Co. are without a striker, given Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz are both injured for the remainder of the season.

Ad

Trending

Additionally, neither of these two players is considered an out-and-out striker. Amid these issues, the Gunners have been linked with a number of other forwards, including Ollie Watkins and Newcastle United's Alexander Isak, among others.

The latest linked with a move to the Emirates seems to be Retegui, who could be tempted to join the club. He could easily become the manager's first choice in this role and stand a chance of competing for top honors next season.

Ad

Arsenal are challenging for the Premier League title this year and are also through to the final 16 of the Champions League.

So far this campaign, the Italian striker has made 34 appearances across competitions, bagging 23 goals and four assists.

Arsenal and Manchester United receive transfer boost in pursuit of Bundesliga striker - Reports

Benjamin Sesko

Another of those strikers that Arsenal and Manchester United have been linked with is RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko. A fresh report from Fabrizio Romano has stated that the Slovenia international could be willing to leave his current side in the summer (via Sports Mole).

Ad

This could be a significant blow to the Bundesliga outfit, who have the player contracted at the club till the summer of 2029. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano said:

"The understanding is that in the summer, there will be a chance for Benjamin Sesko to try something new, something different, and so Arsenal will be there for sure."

Sekso has continued to find the net with regularity this year as well, scoring 15 times in 31 matches across competitions. Nine of those goals have come in the Bundesliga.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback