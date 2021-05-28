Arsenal set to beat Juventus to Ligue 1 star – Reports

Arsenal are reportedly set to beat Juventus to the signature of Houssem Aouar this summer. The Gunners have been chasing him for over a year but are yet to make any significant progress.

As per a report in Calciomercato, Arsenal are currently leading the race to acquire the services of Houssem Aouar. The Gunners are keen on getting Mikel Arteta his top target and are willing to spend big.

Due to Lyon missing out on Champions League football, Houssem Aouar will be allowed to leave this summer for around €25-30m.



Someone is getting a serious bargain!



Arsenal are set to play a season without European football but are confident they can still attract top players.

Juventus sacked Andrea Pirlo earlier today and reappointed Max Allegri. They are eager to get their new manager his top target but are reportedly not close to sealing the move for the Frenchman.

Arsenal need Houssem Aouar, says Ian Wright

Meanwhile, former Arsenal legend Ian Wright has been asking the club to sign Houssem Aouar since last summer. Wright believes he will be the key to their success and has been rallying for him. He said:

"[They need] someone who they can pass the ball to, who is comfortable to receive it with someone on his back, who can pop it off, who can turn it around the corner. From there Arsenal can play but we can't do that at the moment.

"That's why it's imperative we get Aouar from Lyon. He's someone that can get on the ball and get the forwards going. You saw the chances that Ceballos made when he came on, that's what Arsenal need.

"What we've seen is that Arsenal can keep it to 3-1 but in times before, Arsenal have really collapsed under Unai Emery and in the latter stages under Arsene Wenger. They're so much more organised now but with the organisation, they need the right pieces in there.

"If they can't get that player this is what will happen. We can beat the likes of Fulham but when it's that type of calibre of team (Liverpool), you'll see Arsenal struggle."

Arsenal are looking to sell Granit Xhaka this summer and are trying to get one of Emi Buendia or Martin Odegaard.

