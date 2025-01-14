Arsenal set to beat Manchester City and Liverpool to sign £51 million rated midfielder - Reports

Arsenal have reportedly agreed personal terms with Liverpool and Manchester City target Martin Zubimendi. The Gunners are looking to bring in a midfielder in the summer of 2025 and are pushing to get the Real Sociedad star.

As per a report in Daily Mail, Zubimendi is set for a move to the Premier League in the summer – just a year after rejecting the chance to join Liverpool. The Reds were open to activating his £51 million release clause but the midfielder decided to stay at Real Sociedad.

Manchester City were in the mix this month after they scouted the Spaniard following the injury to Rodri. They have not made a move yet and are now reportedly set to lose out to Arsenal.

Trending

Daily Mail report that Arsenal will activate the £51 million release clause after agreeing terms with the Spaniard. He is seen as the ideal replacement for Thomas Partey and the one to help Declan Rice get freedom on the pitch.

Arsenal target Martin Zubimendi did think about Liverpool move

Martin Zubimendi spoke to the media last year and admitted that he was caught in two minds following the interest from Liverpool. However, the Arsenal target decided to stay at Real Sociedad as he wanted to help the club.

He said:

"They were uncomfortable moments for me, because, as is normal, people talk a lot. But, anyway, you think about the pros and cons, thinking about it carefully, and you come to the conclusion that, well, for me the best thing was to stay at Real. Each one also looks at their personal progress a little. Because of who I am, the project, and the importance that I was going to have this year, I think that I still had steps to take at Real."

"Yes, there are many variables that come into the equation, but the main one was, selfishly thinking, what was best for me. It is true that then there are those thoughts, but I tell you that I tried to be, although it may seem untrue, as selfish as possible, thinking about myself first and foremost, the best thing was to stay."

"It didn’t even occur to me to read anything. It’s just that, look, they were difficult days. I didn’t go out much, I didn’t talk much to people, so I isolated myself a little from everything. I didn’t want to be contaminated, but I wanted to not be influenced by. I wanted the decision to be mine alone. I don’t think about the last train or things like that. I mean, I don’t believe in those things."

Martin Zubimendi has not signed a new deal at the club yet and the Gunners are now looking to bring him to the Emirates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback