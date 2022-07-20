Arsenal set to compete against Manchester City to sign 25-year-old La Liga star - Reports

Arsenal are reportedly set to compete with reigning Premier League champions Manchester City for the signature of Villarreal CF centre-back Pau Torres.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano (via Sports Illustrated), the Gunners could look at Torres if Gabriel Magalhaes departs the Emirates this summer.

The Brazilian has been linked with Juventus by ESPN. Interestingly, the report states that Torres is also a target for La Bianconeri.

Sports Illustrated's report added that City have already been in contact with Torres' agents. The 25-year-old could be an option for Pep Guardiola's side if Nathan Ake departs this summer.

Ake was linked with a move to Chelsea, but the deal ultimately didn't go through. Newcastle United are now rumored to be interested in the Dutchman and if he moves to St. James' Park, the Citizens could target Torres.

It is worth noting that both Arsenal and Manchester City already have quite a few quality central defenders at their disposal.

Mikel Arteta currently has Ben White and Gabriel as his first-choice centre-backs, with William Saliba also returning after an impressive loan spell. City, meanwhile, boast the likes of Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte, John Stones and Ake in their ranks.

However, Torres, who has been brilliant for Villarreal over the last few seasons, would certainly be a fantastic edition for both sides. The Spaniard has racked up 133 appearances for the Yellow Submarine since joining in 2019, helping them win the UEFA Europa League in his second season.

He was also a core member of the Villarreal team that made it to the UEFA Champions League semifinals last season.

Torres has notably made 19 appearances for Spain, scoring once and laying out two assists.

Arsenal and Manchester City have been active in this summer's transfer window

Both Arsenal and Manchester City have added plenty of quality to their squad in the ongoing transfer window. Both teams have signed four players apiece.

The Gunners have added goalkeeper Matt Turner, midfielder Fabio Vieira and forwards Marquinhos and Gabriel Jesus to their ranks. City, meanwhile, have welcomed Julian Alvarez, Erling Haaland, Kalvin Phillips and Stefan Ortega to the Etihad.

Both teams are currently involved in the transfer of another player. As per Fabrizio Romano, Manchester City left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko is very close to signing for Arsenal.

Romano added in a separate report that Guardiola's men will look to add Brighton & Hove Albion full-back Marc Cucurella to replace Zinchenko.

The Gunners, meanwhile, are close to signing Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans, according to The Sun.

