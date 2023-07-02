Arsenal set to complete second summer signing worth €46m within 'next 48 hours' - Reports

According to journalist Florian Plettenberg, Arsenal are set to complete their summer signing in the form of Jurrien Timber in the next 48 hours. The defender is set to arrive from Ajax for €46 million.

Kai Havertz has already become a Gunner. It seems like Timber is on his way to the club. Plettenberg wrote on Twitter:

"Understand it’s almost a DONE DEAL! Last details between the clubs on verge to be clarified now. Total agreement expected in the next 48 hours. Total package: €41m transfer fee. And €5m possible bonus payments."

Timber made 47 appearances for Ajax last season. Apart from his defensive skills, Timber is very comfortable with the ball at his feet. Hence, he could become a massive addition to the Gunners next season.

Here's what Kai Haverz said after joining Arsenal

Kai Havertz recently joined the Gunners from Chelsea for a fee worth £65 million. Havertz arrives as an experienced player in English football due to his Chelsea stint.

While Havertz often got criticism for his performances at Chelsea during the latter stages, the German often played as a striker. He could be used in a deeper role by Mikel Arteta. Speaking about Arsenal, Havertz said (via the Gunners' official website):

"I think the family mentality that the team has on the pitch is one of the reasons why it's so hard to play against Arsenal. I guess they have it off the pitch as well. So the team mentality in the squad is very, very high and you can feel that. Obviously there's so many talented players and there’s big room to achieve big things as well."

Havertz became one of the best young players in the world at Bayer Leverkusen. While he scored important goals for Chelsea, including in the UEFA Champions League and FIFA Club World Cup finals, his reputation took a hit. Whether the German can re-establish himself in north London remains to be seen.

