Arsenal set to face competition from PSG in race to sign 21-year-old forward: Reports

French champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are prepared to go toe-to-toe with English giants Arsenal for the services of Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhaylo Mudryk, Media Foot has claimed (via TheHardTackle).

Shakhtar’s 21-year-old winger, who has seen his stock rise in recent months, was heavily linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium in the 2022 summer transfer window. According to the aforementioned source, Leeds United’s Raphinha was Arsenal’s primary target in the transfer window.

Only after the Brazilian switched to Barcelona did the north Londoners turn their attention to Mudryk. It is believed that the Gunners even held talks to sign the young Shakhtar winger, but his exorbitant €50 million price tag discouraged Mikel Arteta’s side from proceeding.

PSG are also long-time admirers of the Ukrainian winger and could make him their key target next summer. It is believed that PSG consider him to be a long-term replacement for Neymar and would be able to conjure up the finances to make the transfer happen.

The Emirates outfit, too, remain determined to add a wide attacker to their ranks. However, signing Mudryk is unlikely to be possible in the winter transfer window. They could have to wait until the summer to make a move for the player, setting up a potential battle with the French juggernauts. Apart from the two teams, Chelsea and Newcastle United are also interested in signing Mudryk.

Primarily a left-winger, Mudryk has thus far played 34 games for Shakhtar’s senior team, recording four goals and 15 assists.

Arsenal might have an advantage over PSG in the race for Mykhaylo Mudryk

In a recent interview, Mudryk expressed his desire to play in the Premier League. He also stated that he would not be able to turn down the Gunners, revealing that they were a team that he wholeheartedly admired.

Speaking to CBS Sports, he said (via Football.London):

“My dream is to play in Premier League, of course. Arsenal is a very good team, very good manager - so from my side, I can’t say no to Arsenal!”

As revealed by the player himself, he has a strong desire to play in the Premier League. Unless PSG make an excellent case for themselves in the coming months, the player could snub them in favor of an English team next summer.

