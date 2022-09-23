Arsenal set to face competition from Real Madrid and Barcelona in race to sign 24-year-old midfielder: Reports

Arsenal are set to face competition from Real Madrid and Barcelona in their bid to sign Stade Rennais midfielder Lovro Majer, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes (h/t CaughtOffside).

The 24-year-old is entering the prime of his career and has been labeled as the 'next Modric'. Los Blancos signed Aurelien Tchouameni from AS Monaco this summer but saw Casemiro join Manchester United.

Moreover, Toni Kroos (32) and Luka Modric (37) cannot keep playing forever and could consider retirement in the near future. Hence, Majer's potential addition will add another layer of safety net to Madrid's midfield.

The Gunners, meanwhile, could make a move to sign Majer in the January transfer window to bolster their midfield. They are light in the midfield department, and Thomas Party's constant injury issues do manager Mikel Arteta no favors.

The Ghana international has missed 36 matches due to fitness issues since joining Arsenal from Atletico Madrid two years ago. Mohamed Elneny is also currently out injured and is on a contract that expires in the summer of 2023.

Majer left Croatia for the first time in his professional career at the end of the 2020-21 season, where he joined Rennes from Dinamo Zagreb. He is an important part of manager Bruno Genesio's set-up and has registered one goal and two assists in eight games across competitions this campaign.

Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Arsenal's interest in Majer comes after he had an impressive debut season in Ligue 1. He scored six goals and provided eight assists in 29 league games as his team secured a fourth-place finish.

Arsenal target and Real Madrid star Marco Asensio unfazed by Barcelona interest

According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are keeping tabs on Marco Asensio's situation at Real Madrid after interest from Arsenal, Newcastle United, and AC Milan in the summer.

The Catalan giants are intrigued by the Spain international's age (26), tactical adaptability, and his footballing ability. His current contract at the Santiago Bernabeu is scheduled to expire in the summer of 2023.

Speaking in an interview with MarcaTV (h/t HITC), Asensio claimed that he hadn't given any thought to reports that the Blaugrana were interested in his services. The Real Madrid winger said:

“Honestly, I don’t know if Barcelona want me. Like Barcelona, there have been many other clubs. I have not thought about it, nor have I evaluated the situation. I, right now, I can’t give you an answer, I don’t know.”

Asensio has made just four appearances in all competitions this season, scoring once. All four of them have come off the bench and it is evident that manager Carlo Ancelotti does not see him as an important part of his starting XI.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far