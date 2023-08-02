Arsenal set to launch move for 2 Liverpool targets if they can sell Folarin Balogun: Reports

Arsenal are reportedly looking to bolster their midfield by signing Liverpool-linked players Romeo Lavia and Mohammed Kudus this summer. According to the Independent, the Gunners' pursuit of these players hinges on their ability to offload their £40 million-rated striker Folarin Balogun.

Having already signed Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, and Jurrien Timber for a total outlay of £200 million, Arsenal need to fund further purchases by selling players.

While Liverpool have been in talks with Lavia, Mikel Arteta's interest in the Southampton midfielder poses a significant threat to their potential acquisition. Additionally, Ajax midfielder Kudus remains an option for both teams.

With Arsenal struggling to sell players for their desired prices, Liverpool may have the upper hand in securing these talents over their Premier League rivals. Inter Milan recently withdrew their interest in Balogun due to the hefty price tag, further complicating the Gunners' efforts to offload the striker.

It will be interesting to see where Kudus and Lavia end up at the end of the ongoing transfer window.

Liverpool's Thiago Alcantara would fit well at Arsenal or Manchester City, according to Didi Hamann

The Emirates stadium could be a suitable destination for Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara, according to former Didi Hamann. The Spaniard struggled with a hip injury in the 2022-23 season and made only 18 Premier League appearances for the Reds.

Former Liverpool player Didi Hamann believes that Thiago's style of play makes him an ideal fit for a possession-based team like Arsenal or Manchester City. While Thiago has been linked with a move back to Barcelona or even a potential switch to Saudi Arabia, Hamann's claim suggests that the Gunners could be a viable option. Hamann said (via Metro):

"Liverpool have Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott and Stefan Bajcetic coming back too, who will all need minutes. I don’t see Thiago featuring too much next season, even if he is fit. I’m sure there are clubs interested in Thiago, if he stays in the Premier League, he needs to join one of the top four teams who have a lot of possession, like Man City or Arsenal."

Hamann also offered his assessment of Thiago's time at Liverpool, acknowledging the player's talent while expressing that he hasn't reached the heights some had anticipated. He attributed this to the physical demands of the Premier League, which may not suit Thiago's style of play.