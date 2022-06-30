Arsenal set to launch move for player compared to Ozil as alternative to Raphinha: Reports

Arsenal are reportedly preparing a move for highly-rated Fenerbahce wonderkid Arda Guler as an alternative to Raphinha, who continues to be linked with Chelsea and Barcelona.

The north London outfit are looking to reinforce their attacking options at the Emirates Stadium ahead of the new season. They are on the brink of confirming the signing of Manchester City star Gabriel Jesus.

The Gunners are still in the race to sign Leeds United forward Raphinha although Chelsea have agreed to a £60 million fee while Barcelona have tried to hijack the deal.

Mikel Arteta is weighing up his options as he looks to further bolster his attack and is reportedly looking at Fenerbahce's Guler. Turkish outlet Aksam reports that the Gunners are looking at signing the 17-year-old with a £25 million bid reportedly being prepared.

The move seemingly casts doubt over the side's pursuit of Raphinha, with Guler earning comparisons to former midfielder Mesut Ozil.

Guler possesses similar traits to the former Arsenal star in his physique and grace on the ball. The young Turkish attacker boasts a wicked left foot that has seen him become one of Europe's most highly-regarded youngsters.

Guler made 16 appearances for Fenerbahce last season, scoring three goals and contributing five assists.

Ozil has previously lavished praise on Guler, certain that he will become a world star. He spoke after the wonderkid's performance in a 5-2 victory over Alanyaspor back in March, saying (via TBRFootball):

“A super goal and a super assist. Quality, You will be a world star."

Guler has three years left on his current deal at the Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium and Arsenal may need to move quickly as the player's reputation continues to grow.

Arsenal's interest in £25 million deal for Arda Guler may end pursuit of Raphinha

Raphinha may not end up at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal have certainly been in the race for Leeds United star Raphinha but have come up against difficult opposition in Chelsea and Barcelona. The Gunners, though, will know that they can't offer the winger the opportunity to play in the Champions League.

Both the Blues and Blaugrana can and that could signal the end of Mikel Arteta's battle for the wide-man.

Guler is an astute option given his incredible rise to prominence at Fenerbahce but he might not be expected to come into the first-team setup from the get-go. At 17, he will need time to adapt to the Premier League and to gain an understanding of Arteta's style of play.

