Barcelona looking to hijack Chelsea’s deal to sign Raphinha - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly looking to hijack Chelsea's deal for Leeds United star Raphinha as the transfer saga involving the Brazilian continues.

The Blues had reportedly reached an agreement with Leeds United to sign Raphinha, 25, for £60 million and the transfer was ongoing.

However, Gerard Romero (via Rashad Rahman) has reported that Barcelona are trying to hijack that deal in what could be a stunning development in the ongoing transfer saga.

Romero was quoted as saying, (via Rahman):

"Not only Deco, but the player also considers Barcelona a priority. The details we have said make us think that a change in the situation is very likely."

Raphinha played a starring role for Jesse Marsch's side last season, scoring 11 goals and contributing 7 assists in 36 appearances. The Brazilian had been linked with a move to Arsenal, with the Gunners having had a bid rejected for the winger.

But it appears it is now a two-horse race between Blaugrana and the Blues for his signature.

The former Stade Rennais forward's preference has seemed to be Barca. Raphinha has two years left on his current deal at Elland Road.

Barcelona willing to challenge Chelsea for Raphinha

Xavi isn't giving up the race for Raphinha

Raphinha's reputation as one of Europe's most admired wingers has grown off the back of a phenomenal season for the Brazilian.

The 25-year-old was instrumental in Leeds' Premier League survival last season and it seems likely he'll be heading to a top European side this summer.

Barcelona's financial situation has been plaguing the club's activity in the current window and they may use the expected departure of Frenkie de Jong to fund a deal.

De Jong, 25, is edging closer to joining Manchester United in a reported £55 million up-front deal. The funds made from that potential transfer could go towards the pursuit of Raphinha as they look to rival Chelsea for the Brazilian.

Thomas Tuchel's side are looking to reinforce their attacking options at Stamford Bridge and have both Raphinha and Manchester City star Raheem Sterling in their sights.

Romelu Lukaku is on the verge of completing a return back to Inter Milan on a season-long loan, leaving Chelsea in need of attacking options.

Barcelona and the Blues can both offer Raphinha the opportunity to play in the UEFA Champions League, a competition the Brazilian is yet to play in.

