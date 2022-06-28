Chelsea reach agreement worth at least £60 million to sign Arsenal target: Reports

Chelsea have struck a deal with Premier League rivals Leeds United to sign Arsenal target Raphinha, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Blues have agreed to send Romelu Lukaku on loan to Inter Milan just one year after signing him from the Serie A giants for around €115 million. With the Belgian striker on his way out, Thomas Tuchel is determined to strengthen his options in attack this summer.

Chelsea are already working on a deal to sign Raheem Sterling from league rivals Manchester City. There is a feeling that the London giants will get the deal across the line, with the England international keen on a move to Stamford Bridge.

Apart from Sterling, Tuchel's side have also been linked with a move for Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele. They have also been credited with an interest in Everton forward Richarlison.

It emerged earlier today that Chelsea are 'giving serious consideration' to rivalling Arsenal's bid to sign Raphinha. It now appears that the Blues have edged past the Gunners in the race to land the Brazilian.

The London giants have reached a 'full agreement' with Leeds to sign Raphinha, according to the aforementioned source. Jesse Marsch's side are said to have accepted an offer of around £60 million to £65 million, including add-ons.

Tuchel's side are required to pay a significant part of the amount immediately, as per the report. Meanwhile, the club are looking to agree personal terms with the former Stade Rennes winger.

Chelsea's deal for Raphinha will be a blow for Arsenal

Arsenal have been working on a deal to sign the 25-year-old for a while now. While their initial bid was turned down by Leeds, the Gunners were set to step up their efforts to acquire the winger's services, as per The Athletic.

Romano has now reported that the north London giants approached Leeds with a 'new verbal bid' in recent hours. However, the offer was rejected out of hand by the Elland Road outfit.

Barcelona also got in touch with Leeds, but they are not in a position to match Chelsea's offer, as per the Italian journalist.

