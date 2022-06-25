Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku's wages revealed as striker takes wage cut to seal Inter loan move

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku has reportedly taken a wage cut to seal a loan return to Inter Milan.

The 29-year-old recently completed a temporary return back to the San Siro after just one year at Stamford Bridge, as per BBC Sport.

The Nerazzurri have reportedly paid a fee of just under €8 million to sign the Belgium international on loan. Lukaku is also set to receive half of the £325,000 weekly wages he received at Chelsea last season.

Inter Milan are said to be keen to reduce their wage bill and might sell either Edin Dzeko or Lautaro Martinez to make space for Lukaku.

The former joined the San Siro outfit last season from AS Roma following Lukaku's departure. Inter Milan have also been linked with free agent Paulo Dybala, although doubts are being expressed over the move.

Romelu Lukaku joined Chelsea from Inter Milan in a high-profile transfer worth £97.5 million last season and this made him the most expensive player in the club's history.

The former Everton man had previously represented the Blues as a youngster before departing in acrimonious circumstances almost a decade ago.

His return to Stamford Bridge offered a lot of promise but ultimately failed to live up to expectations. He failed to truly settle and did little to hide his love for Inter Milan despite being given all the support he needed from Thomas Tuchel.

Most Chelsea fans are glad about Lukaku's departure

Fans of the Blues were unhappy with Romlu Lukaku's conduct at the club last season

Chelsea's fanbase is largely united in expressing delight over Romelu Lukaku's loan departure to Inter Milan after just one season.

Their discontent stems from the off-field controversies that surrounded him last season. His most unforgivable act came when he gave an unsanctioned interview to Sky Sports in December, highlighting his dissatisfaction with the club despite having received full support to that point.

Furthermore, his body language on the field was less than satisfactory and he seemingly did not give his all to the club.

Despite being Chelsea's top scorer in all competitions last season, his return of 15 goals with just eight in the league was far from impressive for a player of his standing.

This goes in stark contrast to his two-year spell at Inter Milan, where he was unplayable under Antonio Conte's management.

