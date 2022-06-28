Chelsea ‘giving serious consideration’ about launching move to sign Arsenal target: Reports

Chelsea are weighing up a bid to go head-to-head with Arsenal for the signature of Leeds United star Raphinha this summer, according to The Daily Telegraph.

The Blues have reportedly agreed to send Romelu Lukaku to Inter Milan on loan just one year after signing him for around €115 million. With the Belgian on his way out, Thomas Tuchel is keen to strengthen his options in attack this summer.

Chelsea are working on a deal to sign 27-year-old winger Raheem Sterling from Premier League rivals Manchester City. The England international is said to be keen on a move to Stamford Bridge.

Meanwhile, the London giants have also been credited with an interest in Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele. The Frenchman has his contract with the Catalans expiring this week and is expected to make a decision regarding his future soon.

Raphinha is now emerging as an increasingly realistic target for Chelsea, according to the aforementioned source. The Blues are 'giving serious consideration' to rivalling Arsenal's attempt to sign the Leeds star.

The Brazil international was hopeful of joining Barcelona this summer, but the Spanish club's financial situation has put that move in doubt. It also encouraged Mikel Arteta's side to make an offer to sign him last week, as per the report.

Arsenal's initial offer was immediately turned down by Leeds, but the Gunners have not been put off by it. The north London giants are set to step up their efforts to sign the 25-year-old, according to The Athletic.

There has been a feeling that Arteta's side are leading the race to land Raphinha. However, they might have to fend off competition from Chelsea to acquire the winger's services before the transfer window slams shut.

Can Chelsea beat Arsenal to Raphinha's signing?

Leeds reportedly rate Raphinha at £65 million amidst growing interest in him this summer. It remains to be seen if Chelsea are prepared to meet the Yorkshire-based club's demands for the Arsenal target.

A deal for Manchester City's Sterling is likely to be at least £50 million. The Stamford Bridge outfit would thus be hopeful of signing Raphinha from Leeds for a similar fee this summer.

It is worth noting that Raphinha is represented by former midfielder Deco. The Brazilian plied his trade for the Blues for two years between 2008 and 2010.

The 25-year-old scored 11 goals and provided three assists from 35 Premier League appearances for the Whites last term. However, it appears he will not be at Elland Road beyond this transfer window as things stand.

