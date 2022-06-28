"Chelsea have a new bid ready" - Fabrizio Romano says Blues are edging closer towards completing signing of 27-year-old superstar

Chelsea have reportedly readied a new bid for Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling.

Rumors linking Sterling with a move to Stamford Bridge have been doing the rounds for a while now. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed in his column for CaughtOffside that the Blues had already "discussed" personal terms with the 27-year-old. He also wrote that they would be submitting a new proposal to City.

Romano has now confirmed that the bid is ready. The Italian journalist tweeted earlier today (June 28):

"Positive feelings around Raheem Sterling deal also tonight. Chelsea have a new bid ready, Man City are prepared to let him go as it was part of the plan - and Raheem is keen on Chelsea move."

He added:

"Personal terms, already discussed. Second bid is coming. More to follow soon."

Should the two clubs agree a deal, Sterling will be the first major addition to Thomas Tuchel's side in the ongoing transfer window. They have largely been silent this summer under new owner Todd Boehly, who will also act as their interim sporting director.

Chelsea are slowly being linked with more players as we move closer to the end of June. Sky Sports' recent transfer round-up stated that the Blues are interested in Everton forward Richarlison and Juventus centre-back Matthijs de Ligt.

They have also been linked with Nathan Ake, as per the Daily Telegraph, and Neymar Jr., according to The Sun (both reported via Sky Sports).

Chelsea-linked Raheem Sterling has been brilliant for Manchester City

Sterling joined Manchester City from Liverpool in the summer of 2015. He endured a slow start to life at the Etihad, but the arrival of Pep Guardiola saw him elevate his game and become a serious goal threat.

The Englishman has hit double figures in goals and assists across all competitions every season between 2015 and 2021. Sterling scored 17 times and recorded nine assists during the 2021-22 campaign.

However, he didn't start many of Manchester City's most important games last season. This included the two legs of their UEFA Champions League semifinal as well as Premier League encounters against Chelsea (away), Arsenal (home) and Liverpool (away).

Overall, Sterling has played 339 times for City across all competitions, scoring 131 goals and recording 95 assists. He has also won 12 titles, including four Premier League trophies, five EFL Cups and an FA Cup.

