Arsenal set lofty Eddie Nketiah price tag amid interest from Premier League clubs: Reports

Arsenal have reportedly set Eddie Nketiah's price tag at €50 million amid interest from Premier League clubs Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United.

The England international has largely played second fiddle to first-choice striker Gabriel Jesus. To make matters worse, Mikel Arteta has preferred using Kai Havertz in the role even in the Brazilian's absence.

Amid these circumstances, it would be fair for the 24-year-old academy product to be considering a move away from the Emirates. This season, he's started 10 Premier League matches and one in the Champions League, managing to find the net six times across both competitions.

Despite not ruling out Nketiah's sale, the Gunners will look to secure the aforementioned price and nothing less, as per Fichajes.net. The striker is contracted with the north London side till 2027, and it isn't surprising that the Gunners are quoting a hefty sum.

Since coming up the ranks at Arsenal, Nketiah has made 163 senior appearances across competitions, bagging 38 goals and 10 assists. It's unlikely that he'll start the Gunners' upcoming Premier League match against Sheffield United on Monday (March 4).

With Gabriel Jesus returning to the squad from injury, Nketiah's minutes off the bench may be limited as well.

Mikel Arteta responds to Rio Ferdinand's comments saying the former would leave Arsenal for Manchester United

Mikel Arteta

Rio Ferdinand's comments that Mikel Arteta would swap Arsenal for Manchester United have not gone down well with the Gunners' fans. However, the club's boss seemingly took the conversation in another direction when quizzed about these statements.

The former Red Devils defender stated that the Spanish coach would '100%' leave the Emirates if Manchester United came calling. Arteta said in a pre-match press conference ahead of his team's Monday night match against Sheffield United (via Metro):

"No, I think it’s part of our job that we are exposed to the media, to the pundits. And they have their opinions. The only thing is that we normally highlight the ones that are not very positive.

"So we highlight a lot of the time when they say great things, make great comments and great points and analyse things in a really good way and with a vision of someone who has the experience."

It's unlikely that Arteta would leave Arsenal to join Manchester United after having the Gunners compete for major honors again. Meanwhile, the Red Devils are struggling after exiting the Champions League in the group stages and are now placed sixth in the league this year.