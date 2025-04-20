Arsenal set to make £55m move for PL star amid interest from Liverpool and Manchester United: Reports

Arsenal have reportedly opened talks to sign Brentford star Bryan Mbeumo. The Cameroon star is also of interest to Liverpool and Manchester United, but the Gunners are looking to beat the competition.

As per a report in Caught Offside, Mbuemo is all but set to leave Brentford this summer after impressing for the London side. He has interest from several Premier League sides, and the winger is set to decide his future soon.

Former scout Mike Brown spoke to Football Insider earlier this season and claimed that Arsenal were pushing to sign Mbuemo. He reported that Mikel Arteta's side were keen on bolstering their squad and said:

“Arsenal want to be maintaining their strength, and improving on it. Bryan Mbeumo; if he was an Arsenal player now, he’d be an asset to them, because he can do what he can do, he scores goals and he runs the flanks for them. He’s not like a Stanley Matthews type who beats people, he’s not that type of winger, he’s more forceful and penetrative – that might be the way that Arsenal have to go, so that one wouldn’t surprise me.”

Reports in Caught Offside state that Brentford are ready to accept £55 million for Mbeumo. The right winger has scored 18 goals this season and assisted 6 times for the London side.

Arsenal target urged to leave Brentford this summer by agent

Romauld Eteki, an agent for Promosport, spoke to CRTV Sports and urged Bryan Mbeumo to join Newcastle United. He revealed that Liverpool and Arsenal were looking to sign the forward, but the Magpies are the best option as he would be a big star there. He said via Yahoo:

“Bryan Mbeumo has many suitors this season, thanks to his performances. The names of Liverpool, to compensate for a future departure of Salah, or Arsenal are often mentioned. However, I think Newcastle would be a good destination for him. First of all, he would pass an obvious level. Newcastle has been fighting for European places for two years, which is not the case for Brentford."

The Gunners have Bukayo Saka and Ethan Nwaneri fighting for the right-wing spot this season, and Mbuemo might find it hard to get past the two. Liverpool have extended the contract of Mohamed Salah, and that winger is unlikely to make way for the Brentford star.

