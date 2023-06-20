Arsenal set to make £90 million offer to sign 24-year-old star: Reports

Arsenal are reportedly set to make an improved offer for West Ham United captain Declan Rice.

According to Sky Sports' Dharmesh Sheth, the Gunners are set to table a £90 million formal bid for Rice. The English midfielder is Mikel Arteta's top transfer target this summer.

However, Arsenal saw an initial £80 million plus £10 million in add-ons offer rejected by West Ham last week. This was said to have been derided by the Hammers as they feel the north Londoners have undervalued the 24-year-old.

Rice wants to move to the Emirates, hence personal terms are not thought to be an issue. He is coming off the back of a superb campaign with West Ham, which saw him captain them to Europa Conference League glory.

The England international scored five goals and provided four assists in 50 games across competitions. He has also become a regular under Gareth Southgate in the Three Lions national team. He featured in the nation's 7-0 mauling of North Macedonia on Monday (June 19).

However, Arsenal may need to move quickly for Rice as other Premier League giants come into the picture. Champions Manchester City are also keeping tabs on his situation and could move for the midfielder.

Arsenal give Thomas Partey permission to explore move to Saudi Pro League

The Gunners are open to selling Partey.

90min reports that Arsenal have given Thomas Partey permission to study a potential transfer to the Saudi Pro League. The Gunners are open to allowing the Ghanian midfielder to depart if they can make back or earn a profit on the £45 million they paid for him.

Partey, 30, is regarded as one of the Premier League's best defensive midfielders. However, injury issues have been concerning throughout his spell at the Emirates. He missed five of 33 league matches last term, which eventually ended with Arteta's side missing out on the title.

The former Atletico Madrid midfielder made 40 appearances across competitions, scoring three assists. He has two years left on his contract with the north Londoners.

However, Arteta is building a young squad and is open to Partey's departure as a result. The Gunners sealed Champions League qualification for next season and are making alterations to their squad ahead of the campaign. Rice is their top target and it could be that he comes in for Partey.

The Saudi Pro League are luring some of European football's biggest names to the Middle East. Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, and N'Golo Kante have all headed to the fast-growing league.

