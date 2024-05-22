Arsenal set to make increased offer for Turkish giants full-back, will be rivaled by Bayer Leverkusen: Reports

Arsenal will reportedly make a €25 million offer for Fenerbahce full-back Ferdi Kadioglu after a previous proposal was rejected. The Gunners aren't alone in their interest in the Turkish defender as newly-crowned Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen are also keeping tabs.

Turkish outlet Sabah Spor reports that the Premier League giants initially had a €20 million offer for Kadioglu rejected. Fenerbahce felt that the price was too low for the versatile 15-cap Turkiye international.

Arsenal will return with a proposal of €20 million plus €5 million in add-ons for Kadioglu who has two years left on his contract. The Gunners are said to be eager to sign the 24-year-old who is set to depart the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium.

Kadioglu caught the eye in the Turkish Super Lig this season with several impressive performances. He appeared 50 times across competitions, registering three goals and five assists.

The Netherlands-born defender can play at full-back, in midfield, and on the wing. His preferred position is at left-back where he spent the majority of this past season helping his side in their title race with Galatasaray.

Leverkusen are also interested with Xabi Alonso expected to build upon the best season in the club's history. He possesses Alex Grimaldo who has majorly impressed but could be enticed by Kadioglu's versatility.

Turkish journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu reported earlier this year that Arsenal scout Romain Poirot was impressed by Kadioglu's performances. His scouting reports have seemingly led to the north Londoners making their interest concrete.

Oleksandr Zinchenko faces an uncertain future at Arsenal amid links to Fedi Kadioglu

Oleksandr Zinchenko could be headed for the exit door.

Oleksandr Zinchenko endured somewhat of a disappointing season where he ran into injury problems. The Ukrainian left-back appeared 35 times across competitions, registering one goal and two assists.

Jakub Kiwior filled in for Zinchenko while the former Manchester City man was on the sidelines. The Polish centre-back performed admirably as a makeshift left-back and Arteta continued to use him despite his Ukrainian teammate's return.

Zinchenko's future could be plunged into further doubt if reports are believed to be true. football.london's Kaya Kaynak claims the Gunners are considering offloading the 27-year-old if a suitable offer arrives.

The 60-cap Ukraine international arrived at the Emirates from City in July 2022 for €35 million. He was a standout performer during his debut season under Arteta but failed to replicate that form over the past year.

Arsenal's interest in Kadioglu could spell trouble for Zinchenko as they may have found a suitable replacement. He is versatile in his own right but performances weren't quite up to par as his side finished second in the title race.