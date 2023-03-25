Arsenal set to make profit as they prepare to sell 28-year-old star - Reports

Arsenal may be set to make a profit on Runar Alex Runarsson, with the Icelandic goalkeeper reportedly up for sale.

Runarsson, 28, has rarely featured for the Gunners since joining from French side Dijon in 2020 for £1.8 million. He has made just six senior appearances and is currently on loan at Turkish outfit Alanyaspor.

According to Football Insider, Runarsson may be heading out of the Emirates permanently in the summer. He will have just 12 months remaining on his contract with Arsenal. Mikel Arteta's side will listen to offers for his services.

Runarsson has featured 25 times across competitions in Turkey this season, keeping four clean sheets. He spent the previous season on loan at Belgian side OH Leuven.

He recently established himself as Iceland's first-choice shot-stopper. He appeared for Strákarnir okkar in a 3-0 UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier defeat to Bosnia on Thursday (March 23). He could be set for more action when the Icelandics take on Lichtenstein on Sunday (March 26).

Runarsson joined Arsenal in 2020 after the departure of Emiliano Martinez to Aston Villa. Arteta strengthened his goalkeeping options last summer with the signing of Matt Turner from New England Revolution last summer.

The Gunners' undisputed starter in the net, Aaron Ramsdale, has been in excellent form and is unlikely to be rivaled for a starting place by the Icelandic stopper. It seems his future lies away from the Emirates.

Arsenal are in pole position to win race for West Ham United's Declan Rice

Declan Rice is a man in-demand.

The aforementioned source also reports that Arsenal are currently leading the race for Rice, 24, who is also wanted by Chelsea. The Hammers captain has become one of the Premier League's most acclaimed holding midfielders. He has made 34 appearances across competitions, scoring two goals and providing four assists.

Rice wants to leave West Ham at the end of the season with his goal of playing in the UEFA Champions League. The Gunners will almost certainly be in Europe's elite club competition next season as they sit top of the league, with a 22-point cushion over fifth-placed Newcastle United. They have 10 games left to play.

The English midfielder also wants to remain in London, which leaves Arsenal and Chelsea as the most viable options for the player. Manchester United are also interested. The Athletic reports that Rice may be available for around £80 million. He has rejected three contract offers from West Ham and the race is on for his services.

