Arsenal set one non-negotiable condition to let go of €25m star before January transfer deadline: Reports

Arsenal have reportedly set a non-negotiable condition for the sale of defender Jakub Kiwior, amid interest from AC Milan.

The Poland international has been strongly linked with a move away from the Emirates this January owing to a lack of game time. Since his arrival in January 2023 for a reported €25 million, Kiwior has largely performed a squad role, usually deputizing in a central defensive position.

However, Mikel Arteta has used the defender at left-back this season in the absence of Oleksandr Zinchenko and Takehiro Tomiyasu. Given the Polish defender's versatility and lack of minutes, the Italian side are pressing to complete a loan deal, according to Fichajes.net.

It is claimed by this report that the Gunners are unwilling to let go of Kiwior on loan unless the deal contains a mandatory purchase clause upon the player meeting objectives. The north Londoners are not considering a loan move with just an option to buy.

This season, the 23-year-old has played nine Premier League matches, starting just four of those fixtures. Moreover, he possesses experience in Italy, having played for a year-and-a-half at Spezia before moving to the Emirates.

While at his former Serie A side, Kiwior made 43 appearances across competitions, failing to register a goal contribution.

Fabrizio Romano clarifies rumors about Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey's return to Spain

Thomas Partey

Midfielder Thomas Partey has been linked with a move back to Atletico Madrid in January after leaving the side to join Arsenal in 2020 for a reported €50 million.

However, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano clarified that neither Atletico Madrid nor Real Sociedad, who are also rumored to have an interest in Partey, are moving for him.

Speaking to CaughtOffSide, he said (via Now Arsenal):

"Despite what’s being reported by some sources in Spain, I’m not aware of anything happening right now with Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey.

“Atletico Madrid are not interested, and Real Sociedad are not looking into it now – there’s nothing at the moment. Saudi clubs wanted him last June but Arsenal decided to keep him, so let’s see what’s going to be the strategy in the next few months, but for January, it looks very quiet.”

The Ghana international has struggled with injury this season and has managed just four Premier League appearances. He's currently out with a hamstring injury and last appeared for the Gunners in their 1-0 win over Manchester City on October 8, 2023.

Overall, Partey has made 104 appearances for the north Londoners, bagging five goals and four assists across competitions.