Arsenal set to pay £105 million for Declan Rice across installments as report sheds light on complete transfer fee structure

Arsenal have confirmed the signing of midfielder Declan Rice from West Ham United for a massive transfer fee of £100 million plus £5 million add-ons.

With this fee, Rice has become the most expensive British player of all time. He takes over Jack Grealish, who joined Manchester City from Aston Villa for £100 million in 2021.

As per Sky Sports journalist Kaveh Solhekol, the north London side will pay the fee for Rice in installments over the next 24 months. The £5 million add-ons will be split as well. Arsenal will make a £1 million payment each time they qualify for the UEFA Champions League, with Rice playing 60% of the games.

The Gunners have finally completed their club-record signing, having overcome some delays. As per Solhekol, the deal was agreed upon almost 10 days ago but there was a delay in paperwork from the north London side's lawyers.

Declan Rice, 24, joins Arsenal after a stellar season with West Ham United in Europe. They won the UEFA Europa Conference League, overshadowing their 14th-place finish in the Premier League table.

The English midfielder captained 50 games across competitions for the Hammers last season, scoring five goals and providing four assists. Overall, having come through the club's academy, Declan Rice made 245 senior appearances for West Ham, registering 15 goals and 13 assists.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta on Declan Rice's signing

Arsenal announced Declan Rice's signing on Saturday, July 15. The English midfielder has become the club's third signing this summer after Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber.

With the Gunners set to compete in the UEFA Champions League for the first time in six years, Rice is a huge signing. Manager Mikel Arteta highlighted as such, lauding the Englishman's quality and experience. He said (via Arsenal.com):

“We’re really happy that Declan is joining us. He is a player with tremendous ability, who has been performing at a high level in the Premier League and for England for a number of seasons now."

"Declan is bringing undoubted quality to the club and he is an exceptional talent who has the potential to be very successful here."

He added:

“Declan has great experience in the Premier League at only 24 years old. He has captained a very good West Ham team and as we all saw, he recently lifted a European trophy. The responsibility and role he has taken on has been very impressive and we are really excited that he is joining us.”

Apart from his intensive club experience, Declan Rice has also been a key member of Gareth Southgate's England squad, making 43 appearances.

At the Emirates, he will replace Granit Xhaka, who moved to Bayer Leverkusen earlier this summer.