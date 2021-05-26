Arsenal set to reignite their interest in Ligue 1 midfielder - Reports

Arsenal could reignite their interest in Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar this summer, as Lyon could cash in on the player.

The French club missed out on Champions League football on the final day of the season, after losing to Nice in Ligue 1.

That could have repercussions this summer, as they might sell some of their key players to try and offset the absence of revenue from Champions League football.

Aouar was heavily linked with a move to Arsenal last year, but the Gunners signed Thomas Partey instead. L’Equipe (via Mirror) have claimed that Aouar will be allowed to leave for £30 million, which puts him in Arsenal’s price range.

The Gunners are expected to have a difficult summer after missing out on European football for the first time in 25 years. Signing top players might prove to be difficult.

Aouar willing to move this summer amidst interest from Arsenal

The 22-year old made 30 appearances this past season, and despite a difficult campaign personally, he was one of the key players for Lyon.

Ahead of Lyon’s final game of the season, Aouar hinted that a summer move could follow.

“This could be, but it could also not be [last game for Lyon]. I do not ask myself these sorts of questions before an important match like this. I have not played as much as I would have liked.

“I struggled to come back after COVID. A pretty mixed season. I have improved in terms of managing injuries,” Aouar said.

For a fee of £30 million, Aouar would be a good addition to the Gunners midfield that often lacked creativity this past season.

While Partey’s arrival has added more steel, Aouar could add more creativity from central midfield, and could be the final piece of the jigsaw.

The Gunners will still need to strengthen several more areas on the pitch, but midfield will be a start.

Still only 22, Aouar would be a long-term addition to the Arsenal squad. Despite his age, he has already played at the highest level for Lyon, and would be a welcome addition at Arsenal.