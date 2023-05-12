Arsenal showing strong interest in signing 23-year-old Bundesliga star - Reports

Arsenal are reportedly showing strong interest in securing the services of RB Leipzig defender Mohamed Simakan.

According to the Guardian, the Gunners want to add Simakan to their squad this summer to bolster their backline. He can play as a right-back but is primarily deployed in central defense.

The Frenchman joined Leipzig in the summer of 2021 from Strasbourg and has since registered four goals and nine assists in 75 games across competitions. His contract at the Red Bull Arena will have four years left on it at the end of the campaign.

Hence, it wouldn't be a surprise if Leipzig placed a handsome price tag on Simakan. Given his age and versatility, he could be an asset for Mikel Arteta's team. The Gunners have William Saliba, Rob Holding, Gabriel Magalhaes and Jakub Kiwior as their natural centre-backs.

Saliba, however, has been sidelined with a back injury since mid-March while Holding has struggled to perform at a high level consistently. Kiwior has been impressive in recent weeks while Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu, who have played as right-backs under Arteta, can also play in the centre-back position.

Hence, it remains to be seen if Simakan will be sold on the idea of swapping Leipzig for north London if he isn't guaranteed first-team minutes. Gabriel and Saliba haven't done anything to warrant being removed from the starting XI when fit and available.

Newcastle star lifts lid on permanent Arsenal exit in 2021

Joe Willock has admitted that he left Arsenal to join Newcastle United on a permanent basis as he didn't feel valued at the Emirates.

The Hale End Academy graduate joined the Gunners in 2004 and rose through the ranks to break into the senior team. However, after starting just 40 career games for the club, he was loaned to Newcastle for the second half of the 2020-21 season.

At the end of the season, Willock was presented with the chance to join the Magpies permanently. Despite his love for Arsenal, it wasn't a tough choice for him. Reflecting on the summer of 2021, Willock recently told the Daily Telegraph, via Metro:

"We had loads of conversations on the phone that summer. I wasn’t valued at Arsenal, that became clear. When I had a meeting with them, it was obvious they wanted me to go. Yeah, it hurt. I would probably have drifted for another year had I stayed. I’d been there since I was four-and-a-half years old. I’d given my life to Arsenal."

Willock, 23, has become a big part of Eddie Howe's revolution in Tyneside. He has featured in all but one of third-placed Newcastle's 34 league games this season so far, scoring thrice and assisting six goals.

