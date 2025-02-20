Arsenal could sign striker for £33m fee as Serie A club slash asking price: Reports

Arsenal are reportedly set to increase their interest in out-of-favor Juventus forward Dusan Vlahovic. According to a report from Calcio Mercato, Juventus are looking to offload the Serbia international following the arrival of Randal Kolo Muani.

Vlahovic has been a key figure for the Bianconeri since arriving from Fiorentina in 2021. The Italian club spent €70 million on the striker, who has scored 54 goals in 131 appearances for them across all competitions.

While Vlahovic cemented his place in the team over the past four years, his position has come under scrutiny since the January transfer window. Kolo Muani, who arrived on loan from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in January, has already scored five goals in six games. Whereas, Vlahovic has started only one of Juventus’ last nine matches.

Head coach Thiago Motta appears to favor Kolo Muani, leading to renewed speculation about Vlahovic’s departure. With his contract set to expire in June 2026, reports suggest that Arsenal could make a move for him in the summer, with Juve valuing the striker at £33 million.

Motta has reiterated that Juventus’ squad depth will improve their quality but has not explicitly named his first-choice striker between Vlahovic and Kolo Muani. However, recent matches indicate a clear preference for the Frenchman, who could secure a permanent move if his impressive form continues.

“People talk about all the players. We have strong players, and everyone wants to play, but not everyone can start, unless the rules change, which I don’t think will happen. What matters is not the quantity but the quality of the minutes played, and they know it well,” Motta said (via One Football).

Arsenal are undoubtedly in need of a forward, considering the injury setbacks to Kai Havertz, Gabriel Martinelli, and Bukayo Saka this season. Vlahovic could prove to be a crucial summer signing, which could improve their attacking depth.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta shares his thoughts on using Mikel Merino as a striker

Arsenal are in dire need of a forward due to their ongoing injury woes, but Mikel Arteta has seemingly turned to Mikel Merino as an unexpected solution.

During their recent clash against Leicester City, Arteta brought on Merino as a center-forward in the second half. He delivered spectacularly, scoring two late goals to secure a vital three points for the Gunners.

Arteta believes Merino could be a viable option for the vacant center-forward role, given his ability to position himself effectively in key moments.

"He’s a goal threat, because he can smell danger, he can anticipate the action, he’s got really good timing to arrive into certain areas and then he obviously has the capacity to execute with that part of his body," Arteta said following Arsenal’s vitory over Leicester City (via Arsenal website)

The north London side will continue to be without Martinelli, Saka, and Havertz for the foreseeable future. However, they have a chance to close the gap to league leaders Liverpool to five points if they beat West Ham United on Saturday, February 22.

