Arsenal slap £25m price tag on 30-year-old star as they look for a replacement this summer: Reports

Arsenal have reportedly named their price for Thomas Partey who they are preparing to find a replacement for this summer.

Football Insider reports that the Gunners will listen to offers of around £20-25 million for the Ghanaian midfielder. He's struggled with injury issues this season, appearing just 12 times across competitions.

Partey joined Arsenal from Atletico Madrid for £45 million in October 2020. He's spent much of his time at the Emirates dealing with fitness problems but has managed five goals and four assists in 111 games.

The 45-cap Ghana international's contract expires next year so the north Londoners may be looking to cash in this summer. They have set their sights on Aston Villa's Douglas Luiz as a potential replacement.

Partey returned from a long-term hamstring injury in a 6-0 win against Sheffield United on March 4. His return comes amid the Gunners' pursuit of the Premier League title where they find themselves in a three-horse race with Liverpool and Manchester City.

Mikel Arteta was asked about Partey's future earlier this week. The Spanish coach urged his defensive midfielder to focus on his side's run-in (via The Mirror):

"He’d better have his head here, because we are playing for big things. That’s what we expect. We need him."

Partey was linked with Serie A giants Juventus heading into the January transfer window. The Old Lady reportedly cooled their interest amid his injury struggles which saw him miss the African Cup of Nations.

Thomas Partey explains what Arsenal need to do to end their 20-year wait for league glory

Thomas Partey wants his side to win their last four games.

Partey appeared in Arsenal's hugely impressive 5-0 win against Chelsea at the Emirates last night (April 23). That victory saw the Gunners take a momentary three-point lead over Liverpool at the top of the Premier League.

It was a crucial win given reigning champions City are in control of the title race. Pep Guardiola's men are third and four points off Arteta's leaders but have two games in hand.

Partey stressed how Arsenal need to remain perfect with four games left of the Premier League campaign. He said (via the club's official website):

"Everything depends on us. We have to continue winning our games, we have a few more games left and we have to win them all."

The Gunners are next in action on Sunday (April 28) when they travel to Tottenham Hotspur for the north London derby. Arteta's side then face Bournemouth (May 4), Manchester United (May 12) and Everton (May 19).