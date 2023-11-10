Juventus drop interest in Arsenal star, turn attention to alternative in Premier League: Reports

Juventus have reportedly dropped their interest in Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey and will study a move for Manchester City's Kalvin Phillips as an alternative.

The Evening Standard reports that Juve are expected to pursue Phillips in the January transfer window. The Serie A giants have long admired Partey but they appear to have switched their focus to City's outcast.

Partey underwent a minor procedure on his thigh earlier this month and he may not be back in action by January. This looks to have complicated the Old Lady's potential swoop for the Ghana international. He's fallen down the pecking order at Arsenal following Declan Rice's arrival in the summer.

The 30-year-old has made five appearances across competitions this season. He has been vital for the Gunners over the years but his constant injury issues have been problematic for Mikel Arteta.

Juve now have Phillips in their sights and he's expected to depart the Etihad in January due to a lack of game time. The English midfielder has started just one of eight games across competitions this season.

Several clubs are keeping tabs on the 27-year-old ahead of the January transfer window. Juve's sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli is working on his club's transfer business which he wants to get done early in the new year.

Arsenal are reportedly interested in Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal are admirers of Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi. The Gunners are searching the midfield market amid question marks over Partey's injury record and Kai Havertz's form.

Romano said (via TBRFootball):

“Arsenal feel a bit alert in terms of midfielders and from what I’m hearing they’re really exploring the midfielders market. There are some players they appreciate. A lot of rumours about Zubimendi, it’s true that people at Arsenal really like Zubimendi and think he could be perfect, Mikel Arteta really appreciates him."

Zubimendi, 24, is regarded as one of Europe's most admired young midfielders. He's scored one goal and provided one assist in 17 games across competitions. He has drawn comparisons to Barcelona icon Sergio Busquets with his playing style.

However, Romano claims the Spain international is happy at Sociedad:

"But from what I’m hearing, the player is very happy at Real Sociedad and he’s very happy with the opportunity to play in the last 16 of the Champions League."

Zubimendi has a £51 million release clause in his contract which expires in June 2027. It appears the Spanish midfielder is happy with life at Reale Arena.