Arsenal sound out 23-year-old Italian international over January transfer: Reports

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Nicolò Zaniolo from Roma during the January transfer window.

The midfielder has been a vital player for Roma since joining the club from Inter Milan in 2018. Now, as per Italian news outlets La Repubblica and Il Corriere della Sera, the Gunners want to bring him to north London.

The Italian's contract is set to expire in June 2024, and there have been no discussions of an extension. This has sparked rumors that Roma may be willing to sell Zaniolo in the January transfer window if they receive a suitable offer.

According to Italian transfer expert Gianluca di Marzio, Roma value Zaniolo at between €30 million and €40 million.

Zaniolo's agent, Claudio Vigorelli, stated that he would demand a salary in line with the transfer value made by the club if talks of an extension were to begin. This suggests that the midfielder is looking for a substantial pay increase, which could be a potential issue in negotiations between Arsenal and Roma.

While in Rome, Zaniolo has been unsettled in recent times, having received boos from his own fans in a Coppa Italia match last week.

The 23-year-old midfielder has scored two goals and provided three assists in 17 appearances for the Italian outfit across competitions this season.

Why Shakhtar sold Mudryk to Chelsea instead of Arsenal?

Shakhtar Donetsk forward Mykhaylo Mudryk was the subject of intense transfer speculation. Many expected him to join Arsenal following their longstanding interest in him. However, in a surprising turn of events, the young player decided to sign with Chelsea instead.

Chelsea FC @ChelseaFC Join us in welcoming our new number 15, Mykhailo Mudryk! Join us in welcoming our new number 15, Mykhailo Mudryk! 👏 https://t.co/QiNPzWPNFY

Shakhtar CEO Palkin recently spoke to The Athletic and shed light on the decision, stating that both clubs had offered the same transfer fee for the forward:

"Overall, it was the same. Not approximately the same — it was the same figure. The fixed part, variable part, bonuses. But if you look inside the fixed part and bonuses, it was completely different."

He went on to explain that the Blues' final offer was more realistic than that of their London rivals with regard to bonuses and other incentives:

"Different time (schedule) of the payments, different kinds of bonuses. Yes, we can talk about bonuses, but these bonuses should be somehow achievable and realistic, let’s say."

Mudryk has now officially joined Chelsea, putting pen to paper on a lucrative eight-and-a-half-year deal with the Stamford Bridge side.

This leaves Arsenal to turn back to the transfer market in search of reinforcements as they aim to maintain their position at the top of the Premier League table.

