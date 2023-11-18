Arsenal have special interest in defender who is also being watched by Real Madrid and Barcelona: Reports

Arsenal have been closely monitoring higly-rated 18-year-old Spanish defender Yarek Gasiorowski, who is also on the radar of Barcelona and Real Madrid.

As per Spanish outlet AS (via Fichajes), the Gunners have kept tabs on the Valencia youth product despite Brexit implications preventing a smooth signing process.

According to the laws, English clubs are allowed to sign a maximum of three players under-21, and transfers for players under-18 are limited on a case-to-case basis.

However, it seems Gasiorowski's Spanish connection is something that has lured Mikel Arteta and the club to stay in the race for the young defender.

Besides his nationality, Yarek Gasiorowski has been considered ahead of his time as he came through the ranks at Valencia. He has made nine appearances for Valencia Mestalla and four appearances for the senior team. What seems to have thrust him into the spotlight, though, are his impressive five goals in just 16 games for Spain's under-19 team.

Such was the buzz around the young defender that RB Salzburg were willing to shell out €5 million for his signatures before he even debuted for Valencia's reserves. Other big clubs such as Borussia Dortmund, Juventus, Real Madrid and Barcelona also remain highly interested in Gasiorowski as his stock rises.

However, Valencia have tied him down to a deal until 2025, which has a €20 million buyout clause that gets activated in the event of the player being given a permanent number in the first-team squad.

With several big clubs circling in a bid to sign Yarek Gasiorowski, it remains to be seen if Arsenal can fend off interest from Barcelona and Real Madrid to land their target.

Arsenal's Gabriel bullies Real Madrid starlet Endrick during Brazil training

The Brazilian national football team has convened for the ongoing World Cup qualifiers as they look to secure their spot in the 2026 edition.

Among several regular faces, Real Madrid's highly-rated 17-year-old forward Endrick was also called up to the squad by Tite.

He appeared as an 82nd minute substitute in the Selecao's 2-1 defeat against Columbia on November 16 and took part in training the following day. However, it appears the seniors on the team are welcoming the youngster on the block with some tough love.

Arsenal's Gabriel was captured putting in a crunching shoulder check on Endrick, who went flying to the ground.

Brazil take on Argentina in their next qualifier on November 22.