Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta confident about signing Spain international; details from talks with agent comes to light: Reports 

Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta remains confident of securing the services of Nico Williams this summer, according to TBR Football. The Gunners are eyeing multiple candidates to improve their attack but the Spaniard remains their preferred target.

The north London side have been in touch with WIlliam's team for almost a year. Berta recently took charge at the Emirates Stadium and has given his go-ahead to the move as well.

As per the aforementioned report, the Italian recently had a chat with the player's entourage to understand the possibilities of a move this summer. Berta outlined the 22-year-old's possible role at Arsenal at the meeting and assured the player that he would be a key member of Mikel Arteta's squad.

The Italian apparently left the meeting with the belief that the Gunners are leading the race for his services this summer. The north London side believes that the Spaniard will be very keen on their project as well.

Williams has been outstanding for Athletic Bilbao in recent times and has admirers at multiple clubs across the continent. He is also on Liverpool's radar and the Merseyside outfit have established contact with the player's camp.

Chelsea are in the race as well and have recently been in touch with Williams' entourage to discuss the possibilities of a move. Barcelona also have the Spaniard on their wish list but he is no longer a priority. Williams hasn't made a decision on his future yet but for now, Arsenal are the favorites to secure his signature.

Are Arsenal eyeing a Brazilian forward this summer?

Nico Williams

Arsenal are leading the race for Matheus Cunha this summer thanks to the player's close ties with Andrea Berta, according to Caught Offside. The Italian worked with Cunha during their time together at Atletico Madrid and holds the player in high regard.

The Brazilian forward has been a rare shining light for Wolverhampton Wanderers in a dismal season so far. The 25-year-old has registered 15 goals and four assists from 29 games across competitions this season.

While he is under contract until 2029, the Midlands club are willing to cash in on the player at the end of the campaign. Cunha reportedly has a €75 million release clause in his contract but Wolves could let him go for a lesser fee.

Chelsea, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United, and Nottingham Forest are also said to be in the race for the Brazilian as well. However, Berta's presence makes Arsenal the most likely destination for Cunha this summer.

