Arsenal star close to leaving after club's director holds direct talks with player and agent - Reports

Jorginho is close to leaving Arsenal to join Flamengo, according to journalist Vene Casagrande. The Italian has been in and out of the Gunners' starting XI this season, registering one goal from 20 appearances.

The midfielder has started 12 games under Mikel Arteta so far this season and his contract at the Emirates Stadium expires in under six months. The north London outfit haven't offered him a new deal yet and it now appears that his time at the club could be up.

Flamengo director Jose Boto is determined to prise the 33-year-old away from Arsenal this year. He has held direct talks with the player's agent to discuss a move and there have been multiple video calls with the Italian midfielder as well.

The Gunners are unlikely to stand in his way if the player wants to leave. Mikel Arteta is well stocked in the middle of the park, having already signed Mikel Merino from Real Sociedad last summer.

Interestingly, Thomas Partey is also in the final few months of his contract with the north London outfit and hasn't signed an extension yet. As such, Arsenal could be tempted to reinforce the position at the end of the season.

Jorginho arrived at the Emirates Stadium in January 2023 from Chelsea in a reported £12 million deal. He has since registered two goals and three assists from 72 games for the Gunners.

Are Arsenal eyeing a Real Sociedad midfielder?

Arsenal have identified Martin Zubimendi as a target for the summer. The Gunners have invested heavily in the middle of the park in recent years, as per Caught Offside.

Declan Rice was roped in from West Ham United for a reported fee of £105 million in 2023 while Mikel Merino entered the fray last summer. However, with Jorginho and Thomas Partey's future uncertain, Mikel Arteta has apparently set his sights on Zubimendi.

The 25-year-old has been outstanding for Sociedad in recent years and is expected to take the next step in his career this year. Recent reports have suggested that Arsenal are in advanced talks with the LaLiga side to sign the player at the end of the season.

However, as per the aforementioned report, Sociedad wants €70 million to let their prized asset leave this year. The Spaniard is under contract with the Basque club until 2027, so they have the upper hand in negotiations. Zubimendi has registered one goal and two assists from 27 games this season.

