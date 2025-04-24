Arsenal star decides to leave club this summer after talks with club fail: Reports

Arsenal midfielder Jorginho has decided that he will leave the Emirates Stadium this summer. According to Fabrizio Romano (via Metro), this comes after talks about a potential extension to his contract with the Gunners did not yield fruit.
The 33-year-old has been a regular in the Premier League since 2018, when he joined Chelsea from Napoli. After five years with the Blues in west London, he made the switch to north London in 2023, where he has played a total of 78 games for the Gunners.
However, his time at the Emirates Stadium looks to have reached its end. His agent Joao Santos had revealed that there would be discussions and negotiations around a new contract with clubs in England, "including Arsenal". There were also talks in place with clubs in Italy and Jorginho's home country, Brazil, while Saudi Arabia was touted as an option.
Now, though, the Gunners are out of the question, according to Romano's claim. He is expected to leave the Emirates Stadium on June 30, 2025. Links to other clubs persist, but there is a chance that Jorginho could leave England after a seven-year spell in the Premier League.
One major option for Jorginho seems to be a return to Brazil, where he has been heavily linked to Flamengo and Palmeiras.
Arsenal midfielder deals with injury setbacks on loan
Arsenal midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga has endured another injury setback while on loan at La Liga outfit Sevilla. The 25-year-old remains on the Gunners' books, but he has played merely 39 games for them since he joined in 2021.
He has been sent out on loan rather regularly, getting spells at Crystal Palace, Luton Town, and currently, Sevilla. However, his time in Andalusia won't bode well for his future, due to his regular injury problems. The La Liga club were planning to sign him with an option-to-buy clause, worth £10.25 million. With the time he spends at the doctor, it now looks unlikely that they would make the purchase.
He has endured a total of six hamstring injuries since 2023, and his current setback will see him miss out on the rest of Sevilla's season. Lokonga had previously spoken about wanting to continue his career with the Andalusian giants, where he has played over 1,400 minutes in the league this season.
However, according to The Mirror, cash-strapped Sevilla are not likely to retain him for longer than this summer. If he returns to north London, Arsenal have to determine a permanent exit for the midfielder or loan him out again.