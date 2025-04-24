Arsenal star decides to leave club this summer after talks with club fail: Reports

Arsenal midfielder Jorginho has decided that he will leave the Emirates Stadium this summer. According to Fabrizio Romano (via Metro), this comes after talks about a potential extension to his contract with the Gunners did not yield fruit.

Ad

The 33-year-old has been a regular in the Premier League since 2018, when he joined Chelsea from Napoli. After five years with the Blues in west London, he made the switch to north London in 2023, where he has played a total of 78 games for the Gunners.

However, his time at the Emirates Stadium looks to have reached its end. His agent Joao Santos had revealed that there would be discussions and negotiations around a new contract with clubs in England, "including Arsenal". There were also talks in place with clubs in Italy and Jorginho's home country, Brazil, while Saudi Arabia was touted as an option.

Ad

Trending

Now, though, the Gunners are out of the question, according to Romano's claim. He is expected to leave the Emirates Stadium on June 30, 2025. Links to other clubs persist, but there is a chance that Jorginho could leave England after a seven-year spell in the Premier League.

One major option for Jorginho seems to be a return to Brazil, where he has been heavily linked to Flamengo and Palmeiras.

Arsenal midfielder deals with injury setbacks on loan

Arsenal midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga has endured another injury setback while on loan at La Liga outfit Sevilla. The 25-year-old remains on the Gunners' books, but he has played merely 39 games for them since he joined in 2021.

Ad

He has been sent out on loan rather regularly, getting spells at Crystal Palace, Luton Town, and currently, Sevilla. However, his time in Andalusia won't bode well for his future, due to his regular injury problems. The La Liga club were planning to sign him with an option-to-buy clause, worth £10.25 million. With the time he spends at the doctor, it now looks unlikely that they would make the purchase.

He has endured a total of six hamstring injuries since 2023, and his current setback will see him miss out on the rest of Sevilla's season. Lokonga had previously spoken about wanting to continue his career with the Andalusian giants, where he has played over 1,400 minutes in the league this season.

However, according to The Mirror, cash-strapped Sevilla are not likely to retain him for longer than this summer. If he returns to north London, Arsenal have to determine a permanent exit for the midfielder or loan him out again.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nnanna Mba Nnanna is a European and international football journalist who has been covering news and transfer rumors at Sportskeeda for around 5 years. A keen interest in reading and football since an early age, watching games at local stadiums with family paved the way for him to take up the sport professionally.



Nnanna’s favorite club is English team Bolton Wanderers because he witnessed Nigeria legend Jay-Jay Okocha's play for them between 2002 and 2006. His favorite footballer is Ronaldinho due to the Brazilian's love for the sport and admires Pep Guardiola for redefining football tactics. As a former literature student, Nnanna reckons that the best way of connecting with the readers is to add a bit of empathy in his writing, and relies on trusted websites like Transfermarkt and WhoScored for his articles.



Lionel Messi lifting the World Cup trophy in 2022 is Nnanna’s favorite FIFA World Cup moment, and also follows Major League Soccer due to the diminutive Argentine. He strongly believes that Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland could be the next two superstars in the same light as legendary pair Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.



When not writing, he likes to play Football Manager and other simulation games. Know More