Arsenal star emerges as top target for La Liga side - Reports

Arsenal full-back Hector Bellerin is reportedly being pursued by La Liga outfit Real Betis.

The Spaniard looks set to depart the Premier League side at the end of the season, and Manuel Pellegrini is reportedly ready to make a move for him this summer.

According to Fichajes.net, Real Betis are looking for a new right-back as Emerson Royal is set to move to Barcelona on a €9 million deal. The club's higher-ups have identified Hector Bellerin as the perfect replacement for the Brazilian and are keen to sign him this summer.

The report also states that the Arsenal star's father could play a big part in him choosing to join Real Betis, given his allegiances with the Spanish outfit.

Real Betis are confident of getting the deal over the line, as Arsenal are also keen to sell Bellerin. The defender has had a poor 2020-21 campaign and has been angling for a move away from London since last summer.

AC Milan are also reportedly interested in Bellerin but are still undecided on whether or not to pursue a deal this summer. The full-back has been vocal about his desire to return to Spain and play for his boyhood club Barcelona, but the Catalan club have no interest in signing the Arsenal man.

Bellerin was slowly phased out of Mikel Arteta's squad in the season gone by as the Gunners manager seemed to have lost faith in his compatriot. He has only made three league appearances for Arsenal since February and appears to already have one foot out the door. It remains to be seen where he chooses to go this summer.

Arsenal have a potential replacement lined up for Hector Bellerin

Arsenal have already started preparing for life without Hector Bellerin. The Gunners are reportedly interested in Norwich City full-back Max Aarons.

The Englishman has been one of the Canaries' standout players in the 2020-21 campaign, which saw them get promoted back into the Premier League. The 21-year-old is seen as a player who will be a huge part of Arsenal's defense for many years to come.

Norwich City are reportedly open to selling Aarons for the right price. The full-back is valued at £30 million by the club.

Arsenal will, however, face stiff competition for his signature from the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Everton.

