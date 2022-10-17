Arsenal star Granit Xhaka was furious with 23-year-old teammate against Leeds United - Reports

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka was reportedly furious with teammate Takehiro Tomiyasu's actions during the Gunners' match against Leeds United.

Mikel Arteta's side took on the Peacocks at Elland Road in the Premier League on Sunday (October 16). They took a first-half lead through Bukayo Saka, but allowed Leeds back into the game before scraping through for a 1-0 victory.

While his team got all three points, Tomiyasu endured a difficult night against the hosts' high press. The 23-year-old struggled to move the ball forward, often opting for the safe pass.

As per football.london, one of those moments saw the right-back seem 'too keen' on a pass to central defender Gabriel Magalhaes instead of moving forward. Xhaka was reportedly seen jumping around in frustration with Tomiyasu's decision.

football.london @Football_LDN



#AFC

football.london/arsenal-fc/fix… Moments missed vs Leeds: Arsenal keep busy in delay, Arteta angers supporters Moments missed vs Leeds: Arsenal keep busy in delay, Arteta angers supporters 🔴#AFCfootball.london/arsenal-fc/fix…

The Japanese defender attempted only one dribble in the game, albeit a successful one. However, he was fairly successful defensively, contributing three clearances, two interceptions and a tackle to help Arsenal keep a clean sheet.

Xhaka, meanwhile, enjoyed a decent outing, though he wasn't at the peak of his powers as he has often been to start the 2022-23 campaign. The Swiss international completed 90% of his passes and all of his three long-ball attempts. However, he couldn't get into advanced areas as often as he would've liked to.

Arsenal go 4 points clear at the top of the Premier League

Arsenal had to work hard for their win at Leeds United, but have three points and a bigger lead at the top of the Premier League standings to show for it.

Earlier, the match at Elland Road was suspended for nearly 40 minutes just moments after kick-off. Communication lines between the match officials and the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) were cut off, causing a major delay.

The two teams eventually returned to action and the Gunners took the lead in the 35th minute through a superb finish from Bukayo Saka. Arteta's side ended the first half well and seemed on their way to a ninth victory in 10 league games.

However, Leeds bounced back admirably and dominated proceedings in the second half. They also won a penalty after William Saliba handled the ball in his own box, but Patrick Bamford put the resulting spot-kick wide of the post.

Jesse Marsch's side continued to piece together attack after attack in a bid to get back into the game, even forcing a couple of good saves from Aaron Ramsdale. However, Arsenal held on to secure yet another victory.

Arsenal @Arsenal "I love the resilience, the fight the character and the courage the team showed to win the game."



🗣 Mikel, on a hard-fought victory away from home.



Read more "I love the resilience, the fight the character and the courage the team showed to win the game."🗣 Mikel, on a hard-fought victory away from home.Read more 💬 "I love the resilience, the fight the character and the courage the team showed to win the game."🗣 Mikel, on a hard-fought victory away from home. Read more 👇

There was more good news to come for the Gunners later in the day as second-placed Manchester City lost 1-0 at Anfield to Liverpool. It was the Cityzens' first defeat of the season and left them on 23 points from 10 matches. Arsenal, meanwhile, have 27 points from 10 games and are four clear at the top.

Poll : 0 votes