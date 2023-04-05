Arsenal star an injury doubt for crunch Premier League clash against Liverpool - Reports

Arsenal defender William Saliba is reportedly a serious doubt for his side's Premier League clash with Liverpool on Sunday (April 9).

According to the Evening Standard, Saliba has not returned to training and is facing an uphill battle to be fit for the vital clash with the Merseysiders. The French centre-back has missed three weeks of action after suffering a back injury in the Gunners' UEFA Europa League last-16 second-leg defeat to Sporting CP on March 16.

Saliba was forced to withdraw from international duty with France last week due to the issue. The defender has been a mainstay in Mikel Arteta's side this season. He has featured 33 times across competitions, raking in four-goal contributions and helping his side keep 12 clean sheets.

Arsenal are set to make a decision over Saliba's availability closer to the game against Liverpool at Anfield. Arteta was unable to put a timeframe on the defender's return, saying last week:

“He is progressing. He still has some discomfort in his back. We are trying to manage him in the best possible way.”

Rob Holding is in line to start in Saliba's place against Jurgen Klopp's side. The English defender has filled in during Saliba's absence.

The Gunners will be eager to keep their winning momentum going as they march towards the Premier League title. They're atop the league, holding an eight-point lead over second-placed Manchester City with nine games remaining.

Gary Neville predicts Arsenal to punish Liverpool on Sunday

Gary Neville backs the Gunners to wreak havoc at Anfield.

Neville is backing the Premier League leaders to get the better of Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday. The Merseysiders are in a top-four battle but disappointed in a goalless draw with Chelsea on Tuesday (April 4). They're eighth in the standings, seven points off the top four.

The Gunners' 26 goals are the most scored by any side away from home in the league this season. Neville is backing Arteta's men to make the most of Liverpool's struggling defence. He told Sky Sports after the Reds' draw with Chelsea:

“It’s for certain if they were to give Arsenal the chances they’ve given Chelsea tonight, they would be well behind in the game on Sunday."

Klopp's side have endured a difficult season, plagued by injuries. They have been shaky at the back but have only conceded nine goals at Anfield. The Gunners triumphed in the reverse fixture at the Emirates earlier in the season, winning 3-2 in October.

