Arsenal star to join Premier League side on loan - Reports

Crystal Palace have reportedly completed the loan signing of Arsenal midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga. The Belgian has found himself surplus to requirements at the Emirates this season, making 15 appearances across competitions.

The 23-year-old has failed to displace the likes of Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey in Mikel Arteta's midfield. However, he will likely be given more game time at Craven Cottage.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports that a loan deal has been sealed for Lokonga to join Palace until the end of the season. The player had his medical in west London on Tuesday afternoon (January 31).

He joins a high-flying Fulham team that are seventh in the league and impressing under manager Marco Silva. The Portuguese coach has worked magic in the transfer market for the Cottagers this season. Willian, Joao Paulinha, and Issa Diop quickly established themselves as important team members.

Lokonga has endured a difficult time at Arsenal since joining the Premier League leaders from Anderlecht in 2021 for €17.5 million. He was seen storming down the Etihad tunnel after Martin Odegaard laid into him after the Gunners' FA Cup 1-0 exit to Manchester City.

His performances haven't quite been up to scratch, and he has failed to impress Arteta and the club's fanbase. A move to Fulham gives the Belgian a fresh start and an opportunity to prove his talent in the English top tier.

Arsenal target Moises Caicedo expected to stay at Brighton & Hove Albion

Moises Caicedo is not going to be sold this window.

Caicedo has been Arsenal's top target this month. They have had two bids for the Ecuadorian midfielder in the region of £70 million rejected by Brighton, per the Daily Mail.

The 22-year-old made his feelings clear over his desire to leave the Amex Stadium and seal a dream move to a top Premier League side. Chelsea were also interested in signing the midfielder.

However, Romano reports that a potential move for Caicedo to Arsenal is completely off the cards. Further talks between the two clubs are not expected, and a transfer will not happen in this transfer window.

The Seagulls' stance throughout this month has been that the player is not for sale. Instead, Arsenal are reportedly on the brink of signing Chelsea midfielder Jorginho. They may come back in for Caicedo come the summer as Brighton may be less eager to keep hold of the player as they are now midway through the season.

He has featured 21 times across competitions, scoring one goal and providing an assist. He impressed for Ecuador at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, appearing in all three group games and scoring one goal.

