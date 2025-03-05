Arsenal star makes decision on future amid Barcelona interest and uncertain future at Emirates: Reports

Arsenal winger Gabriel Martinelli is reportedly happy with staying at the Emirates despite interest from Barcelona. This is according to a report from Football Transfers, who say that the Gunners are looking to strengthen in the Brazilian's position (via CaughtOffSide).

The north Londoners have been linked with a move for Athletic Bilbao attacker Nico Williams, who plays on the left wing. If this move goes through, it would mean Martinelli would have another player to compete with for regular minutes.

At the moment, the 23-year-old is injured, but even when fit, he isn't a sure-shot starter amid competition from Leandro Trossard. So far this season, Martinelli has made 35 appearances across competitions, bagging seven goals and four assists.

He's still remained ahead of the Belgian as far as starts as concerned, having featured in the first XI in 16 of his 24 Premier League outings. Hence, it seems reasonable that the Gunners do not have plans of selling Martinelli.

There is no rush to sell him as far as the Brazilian's contractual situation is concerned either, with the player tied down till the summer of 2027. He joined the club in 2019 and has gone on to make 209 appearances across competitions for Arsenal, bagging 48 goals and 26 assists.

However, the temptation of winning major honors at Barcelona may have Martinelli rethinking this decision in the future. He's won the FA Cup and the Community Shield once each in north London.

Meanwhile, the Catalans are in a good position to win La Liga this season, placed atop the standings.

Arsenal make Thomas Partey contract decision as Barcelona eye summer move for Ghana international - Reports

Arsenal are reportedly unwilling to extend Thomas Partey's current agreement at the Emirates amid interest from Barcelona. This is according to a report from journalist Charles Watts, who says that Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus are also in the race for the Ghana international's signature (via 90 mins).

Partey's current agreement expires in the summer, after which he will become a free agent. Watts says that the Gunners have not commenced negotiations with the midfielder over a new deal and have no intentions of doing so either.

Arsenal are potentially looking to revamp their midfield area, with experienced star Jorginho also headed for the exit doors in the summer. Since joining Mikel Arteta's side in 2020, Partey has made 155 appearances across competitions, bagging eight goals and seven assists.

