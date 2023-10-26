Arsenal star misses training after picking up knock in UCL fixture against Sevilla - Reports

Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus missed the club's training session on Thursday, October 26, due to a hamstring problem, according to a report from the Daily Mail.

Jesus picked up the injury during the Gunners' UEFA Champions League encounter away to Sevilla a day earlier. The Brazilian started the game and put in an excellent performance before being replaced by Eddie Nketiah in the 81st minute after suffering a knock.

The Daily Mail's report stated that he missed Thursday's training session, which only a few first-team stars participated in, having played in Seville on Wednesday. The others are rumored to have hit the gym.

The report further added that Jesus is confident that the injury is not a serious one, with the results of his hamstring scan expected on Friday, October 27. While he is not expected to spend a lot of time on the sidelines, the 26-year-old could miss Arsenal's Premier League match against Sheffield United on Saturday.

Prior to being substituted, Jesus ran the show for Mikel Arteta's men on Wednesday. He first set up Gabriel Martinelli in the third minute of first-half stoppage time for the game's opening goal. In the 53rd minute, he turned scorer, converting Declan Rice's pass to make it 2-0. Nemanja Gudelj netted for Sevilla just five minutes later, but it proved to be a mere consolation in the end.

Jesus also recorded three key passes and created two big chances while winning four duels and completing 92% of his passes.

Gabriel Jesus has already missed multiple games due to injury since joining Arsenal

Gabriel Jesus has faced his fair share of injury issues since arriving at the Emirates from Manchester City for a fee of around £45 million last summer.

He featured in only 26 of Arsenal's 38 Premier League matches and 33 games in all competitions last term due to a knee injury that sidelined him for nearly six months. The Brazilian ended the campaign with 11 goals and eight assists.

While he entered this summer fully healthy, Jesus had another knee injury in preseason. This saw him miss their FA Community Shield win over City (1-1 after 90 minutes, 4-1 on penalties) and their first two league games. Arsenal beat Nottingham Forest 2-1 and Crystal Palace 1-0 in those matches.

Since returning to the fold, he has played in all 11 of the Gunners' games across competitions, recording four goals and an assist.