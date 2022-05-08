Arsenal star offered to Barcelona; Catalan giants not interested: Reports

Spanish giants Barcelona have reportedly rejected the chance to sign Arsenal loanee Hector Bellerin. The right-back joined Real Betis on a season-long loan from the Gunners last summer.

According to Helena Condis Edo, Arsenal offered the Blaugrana the chance to sign Hector Bellerin permanently this summer. The Catalan giants were heavily linked with a move for the defender in 2021 but reports suggest they are not interested in making a move for him this time round.

Hector Bellerin rose through the youth ranks at Barcelona's famous La Masia academy before leaving the club to join Arsenal's youth system in 2011. He made his first-team debut for the north London club during the 2013-14 campaign. He cemented his spot soon after and was voted into the PFA 'Team of the Year' during the 2015-16 season.

The 27-year-old's progress at Arsenal was hampered by a serious knee injury in January 2019. Despite being a regular member of the club's starting line-up during the 2020-21 campaign, Bellerin opted to leave Mikel Arteta's side and return to Spain.

He attracted interest from Barcelona, but ultimately joined Real Betis on a season-long loan. Bellerin has made 31 appearances for the club in all competitions this season and has helped them climb up to fifth place in the La Liga table. He also helped the club to the Copa Del Rey.

Arsenal are believed to be eager to sell Bellerin this summer (according to Football London). The club signed Takehiro Tomiasyu as a replacement for the Spaniard in 2021.

The Japan international has been a revelation this season and is likely to be the club's first-choice right-back for the foreseeable future. Cedric Soares has provided cover for the former Bologna defender.

As per Football Espana, Hector Bellerin is happy at Real Betis and is eager to secure a permanent move to the club. He is reportedly willing to take a major pay-cut to force through a move to the Benito Villamarin Stadium.

Barcelona's reluctance to sign Arsenal star Hector Bellerin indicates their willingness to support Sergino Dest

Barcelona's decision to drop their interest in Arsenal loanee Hector Bellerin indicates that the club are willing to back American full-back Sergino Dest. The defender joined the Catalan giants from Ajax in a deal worth €21 million last summer.

Dest has endured a difficult debut season at Camp Nou as he has failed to live up to expectations and has been in and out of the club's starting line-up. Dani Alves has replaced the American as the club's first-choice right-back in recent weeks, making 31 appearances for Xavi's side in all competitions.

According to Calciomercato (via ESPN), AS Roma were interested in signing the 21-year-old. Barcelona are, however, likely to back the youngster to develop under Xavi and become a regular starter for the club next season.

