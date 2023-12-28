Arsenal star offered to Serie A giants, club plotting a possible move to sign him in January - Reports

Arsenal's Japanese defender Takehiro Tomiyasu is reportedly dealing with an uncertain future, as Serie A giants Napoli are after his services this January.

Playing second fiddle to Ben White in the right-back position, Tomiyasu has been more frequently deployed as a left-back this season by Mikel Arteta. Despite limited game time, Tomiyasu's contributions have been noteworthy, with a tally of one goal and three assists across 19 appearances.

The 25-year-old's journey to the Emirates Stadium began in 2021 when he was snapped up from Bologna. His prior stint in the Italian top flight and his generally consistent performances have garnered attention from several Serie A clubs. The possibility of a January move back to Italy is in the works.

According to Calciomercato (via Sport Witness), Napoli have been presented with the opportunity to sign Tomiyasu. However, luring the Japanese full-back away from North London is not without its challenges. Manager Mikel Arteta values Tomiyasu as a key squad member despite his sporadic appearances.

However, according to the report, Arteta's resolve could be swayed by an enticing offer from Napoli. This would also enable Arsenal to seek a replacement for the versatile defender.

Aside from this, Tomiyasu is expected to don the Japanese jersey at the Asian Cup in January. A deep run by Japan in the tournament could see the fullback engaged until mid-February, delaying his availability for Napoli.

Arteta has signaled Arsenal's readiness for January transfer window activity

Gunners manager Mikel Arteta has illuminated the club's strategy as the January transfer window looms. With less than a week to the opening of this window, Arteta revealed that the North London club have been diligently laying the groundwork for potential signings.

As Arsenal gear up for their midweek clash against West Ham United, Arteta confirmed that the club has identified specific targets for the winter window (via Daily Cannon):

“It’s a very tricky market that shifts very quickly and it’s quite unpredictable as well. We will be prepared and try to make the right calls. If there is something that we can improve the squad and needs something that we can’t fulfil with players here, then we are always going to be open to doing that because we want to be stronger."

Arsenal's recent transfer history, particularly their summer acquisitions have proven fruitful, with Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, and David Raya securing starting roles. Additionally, Jurrien Timber, whose tenure with the club has been marred by injury, is expected to make a significant impact once fit.